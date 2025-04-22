Beachgoer sparks outrage with video of concerning discovery in the sand: 'That's disgusting'

In Palm Beach, Florida, one beachgoer noticed something white in the sand — which, upon closer inspection, they realized was several handfuls of confetti strewn around the area.

TikTok user Anthony (@tonytwosh0es) posted a video of the confetti, which appears to be made out of fabric or plastic. Some of the pieces are wedged in the sand, while others are being blown around across its surface.

"Do better Palm Beach," he wrote in his caption.

Viewers were equally frustrated at the inconsiderate behavior; one person called it "sad."

"That's disgusting," another vented. "What's wrong with people."

Unfortunately, finding confetti on beaches — and elsewhere — is hardly rare. And while confetti is often used to mark a celebration, people who stumble upon someone else's discarded trash feel anything but celebratory.

"Looks like silk rose petals," one person pointed out. "Just use regular flowers."

The issue of litter in communal spaces isn't limited to party decor, of course. Whether it's discarded food wrappers, cigarette butts, disposable vapes, or dog excrement bags, people often feel entitled to use the Earth's surface as their personal trash can.

Not only does this trash ruin the experience of enjoying nature for others, it puts them — and the plants and animals there — in danger. Discarded litter can become a breeding ground for bacteria and disease-carrying pests, such as mosquitoes. Sharp edges or tangled wires can injure people or curious animals. As the trash sits over time, the chemicals it was manufactured with begin to leach into the environment.

Instead, taking the extra 10 seconds to pick up and carry out your garbage or recycling can go a long way toward keeping nature healthy and pristine. And when it comes to celebrations, as one commenter suggested, real flowers are biodegradable and even more beautiful than plastic ones.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.