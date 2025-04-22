  • Outdoors Outdoors

Beachgoer sparks outrage with video of concerning discovery in the sand: 'That's disgusting'

"What's wrong with people."

by Jenny Allison
"What's wrong with people."

Photo Credit: iStock

In Palm Beach, Florida, one beachgoer noticed something white in the sand — which, upon closer inspection, they realized was several handfuls of confetti strewn around the area. 

TikTok user Anthony (@tonytwosh0es) posted a video of the confetti, which appears to be made out of fabric or plastic. Some of the pieces are wedged in the sand, while others are being blown around across its surface.

@tonytwosh0es

Do better Palm Beach.

♬ original sound - Anthony

"Do better Palm Beach," he wrote in his caption.

Viewers were equally frustrated at the inconsiderate behavior; one person called it "sad."

"That's disgusting," another vented. "What's wrong with people."

Unfortunately, finding confetti on beaches — and elsewhere — is hardly rare. And while confetti is often used to mark a celebration, people who stumble upon someone else's discarded trash feel anything but celebratory.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"Looks like silk rose petals," one person pointed out. "Just use regular flowers."

The issue of litter in communal spaces isn't limited to party decor, of course. Whether it's discarded food wrappers, cigarette butts, disposable vapes, or dog excrement bags, people often feel entitled to use the Earth's surface as their personal trash can.

Not only does this trash ruin the experience of enjoying nature for others, it puts them — and the plants and animals there — in danger. Discarded litter can become a breeding ground for bacteria and disease-carrying pests, such as mosquitoes. Sharp edges or tangled wires can injure people or curious animals. As the trash sits over time, the chemicals it was manufactured with begin to leach into the environment.

Instead, taking the extra 10 seconds to pick up and carry out your garbage or recycling can go a long way toward keeping nature healthy and pristine. And when it comes to celebrations, as one commenter suggested, real flowers are biodegradable and even more beautiful than plastic ones.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x