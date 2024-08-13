TikTok influencer sparks upset after sharing video of beach covered in confetti litter: 'They need to pay fees or fines'

The video garnered more than 10 million views, with thousands of other TikTok users shocked about the troubling litter.

Social media users are in an uproar after one TikTok influencer shared a video of a beach littered with plastic and paper.

In the short clip, Ben Mofitt (@benmofitt) panned the camera to show the sandy beach covered in colorful confetti.

"Are you kidding … whoever did this is evil," Mofitt wrote in text overlaid on the video. He revealed in a comment below the clip that none of the litter was biodegradable, as some pieces of confetti were made out of plastic. Others appeared to be small pieces of cut paper or tissue.

Experts have warned that leaving confetti and other trash on the beach can have dangerous consequences for our planet.

"These eventually end up in our oceans, in our soils and can have a huge impact on ecological soil health as well as groundwater," Mojgan Sami, an assistant professor of public health at Cal State Fullerton told the Daily Titan.

Even if pieces of confetti are left in yards or on the street, it can wind up in our sewers or the habitats of local wildlife. Sami explained that confetti and other microplastics tend to break down over time, eventually ending up in our own food.

"It can go from our wonderful celebration all the way to our dinner table," the professor said.

However, we don't have to avoid confetti altogether, as there are ways to celebrate while protecting our planet. Many companies sell biodegradable alternatives to confetti that are sometimes made up of flower petals or other water-soluble materials.

Don't be afraid to get creative with other eco-friendly options for your celebrations. Consider using leaves, herbs, birdseed, or even bubbles to liven up any party.

With all these options, thousands of TikTok users were left shocked by the sight of confetti littered on the beach.

One user suggested the partygoers face consequences, writing: "They need to pay fees or fines."

"They should've at least cleaned it before leaving," another said.

While others encouraged the use of eco-friendly alternatives, commenting: "PUHLEASE use confetti that melts with water AND is eco friendly!!"

