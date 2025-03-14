Visitors shocked to discover the horrifying source of litter in famous birdwatching area: 'We saw hundreds of them'

This unique site has collided with a growing problem.

A conservation reserve in India is being polluted by an unexpected source, which could have dire consequences for the entire food chain.

What's happening?

The Jorbeer Conservation Reserve in northern India is widely regarded as a birdwatcher's paradise. It is home to many vulnerable avian species, particularly vultures and raptors.

"In the space of an hour, we saw hundreds of them, including white-headed Egyptian vultures, glistening black cinereous vultures, Eurasian griffons, Himalayan griffons and more," wrote the Indian Express about a recent visit.

Sadly, the article's author also saw massive amounts of plastic waste within the reserve. But the source of the plastic was equally shocking.

The plastic came from the stomachs of decomposing animals.

The reason for the Jorbeer Conservation Reserve's ecological importance may sound strange: For more than 100 years, it has served as a dumping ground for animal carcasses.

Over time, this rare site has become a critical conservation area for endangered vultures and other scavenger birds who flock there in enormous numbers. Their presence attracts a diverse array of species, creating a rich ecosystem.

This unique site has collided with a growing problem — plastic pollution.

Grazing animals and cattle are ingesting our plastic waste, causing them harm and distress. According to the Indian Express, a cow can have 30 kilograms of plastic in its stomach. That plastic then reenters the environment once the animal decomposes.

Why is vulture conservation important?

Vultures are a critical part of our ecosystem. Nicknamed nature's cleanup crew, they consume animal carcasses, which helps prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Worldwide vulture populations are in steep decline, largely due to an anti-inflammatory veterinary drug used in cattle that's lethal to vultures that consume treated livestock.

India's vulture population has collapsed by more than 99%, which has been linked to 500,000 human deaths, according to the publication Science — proof of the importance of species conservation.

Plastic pollution is further imperiling this vulnerable species.

When plastic decomposes, it leaches toxic chemicals and breaks down into microplastics — tiny fragments that cause damage to human cells and stunt animal reproduction. Even plastic we intend to recycle often winds up in landfills and waterways, where it works its way through the food chain, causing residual harm.

What's being done about plastic waste?

According to the Indian Express, many organizations in India, like Waste Warriors and Clean Coonoor, are working to improve solid-waste management.

Bans and recycling help, but by using less plastic, we can ensure these pollutants never enter the environment in the first place. Our individual consumption habits can have the biggest impact on the larger ecosystem.

The switch to a biodegradable or reusable alternative protects species up and down the food chain.

