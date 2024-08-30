Conservationists stunned by unusual heat phenomenon causing baby birds to fall from trees: 'Their nests are like furnaces'

When our winged friends suffer, it is an indication that something is amiss.

A July heat wave in Northern California caused large numbers of baby birds to fall from their nests, stunning the conservationists working to preserve the creatures.

What's happening?

On July 6, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that an "unusually high number" of young shorebirds had fallen from their nests in urban areas.

At the time, the volunteer group Sacramento Heron and Egret Rescue had already assisted 250 baby herons and egrets — the most needing rescue since 2017.

"When there's increased heat and the sun is right on top of the nest, they tend to jump out," Wildlife Care Association of Sacramento animal care manager Sandra Foreman told the Chronicle, "Their nests are like furnaces."

Complicating matters was the fact that many of the nests were over hard surfaces, such as parking lots. The rescue organization's co-founder, Christy Berger, told the newspaper that the areas were likely part of the shorebirds' historic range before humans developed the region.

Now, when the baby birds fall, instead of landing on wetlands, many are smacking onto concrete and into the path of moving cars, frequently resulting in death or injuries requiring euthanization.

Why is this important?

Birds are known indicators of ecosystem health, supporting pollination, transporting seeds, and fertilizing soil, according to the National Audubon Society. Some species, including vultures, help with disease control. When our winged friends suffer, it is an indication that something is amiss.

The situation in Northern California further highlights how the ways we manage natural resources and design our cities can have far-reaching consequences for the planet's inhabitants — and even exacerbate certain effects.

For example, the United States is heavily dependent on cars, creating the need for large parking lots. However, pavement radiates more heat than trees and other plants. Meanwhile, vehicles, if powered by gas or diesel fuel, release planet-warming pollution from their tailpipes.

Scientists have warned that extreme weather events such as heat waves are growing more frequent and severe as a result of rising global temperatures and that warming is overwhelmingly driven by the use of dirty energy. The United Nations notes that more than 75% of planet-warming pollution comes from fuels such as gas, oil, and coal.

Plastic waste, light pollution, and unintentional capture in fishing gear are among the other threats to bird populations globally.

What can be done to protect birds?

Donating to conservation organizations aiding birds is one way to assist. One habitat restoration project in the Welsh marshlands has resulted in the return of two types of rare birds.

Other ways to help include opting for plastic-free alternatives and participating in a Lights Out program during migratory seasons, which includes actions such as turning off exterior decorative lighting and pulling down window coverings.

Global efforts to adopt a cleaner energy grid are also expected to pay dividends, not only reducing heat-trapping pollution from dirty fuels but also providing low-cost, reliable electricity. Signing up for community solar is one way to begin participating in this transition.

