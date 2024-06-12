Researchers raise concerns over impact of 'plastic soup' on seabirds: 'Too large to pass and won't break down easily'

"We are really curious to find out exactly what that is and then compare it to the list of known chemicals of emerging concern or things that are potentially toxic."

A new study of salt water's effects on plastic showed that the toxic material could be poisoning seabirds' stomachs.

What's happening?

In a six-month evaluation of pristine plastic pellets that were left in seawater, the liquid turned cloudy and a scum formed on its surface, The Independent reported.

The observations indicate plastic waste in the environment is releasing toxic chemicals and that the same could be happening in the stomachs of birds, according to the Natural History Museum's Joby Razzell Hollis, who studies plastic pollution's impact on seabirds.

"It's clear that these plastics are not inert; they are changing over time, they are interacting with their environment and they're releasing something," he said.

"We are really curious to find out exactly what that is and then compare it to the list of known chemicals of emerging concern or things that are potentially toxic."

Hollis wants to understand why seabirds eat plastic and how it harms the birds. He plans to further study the kinds, sizes, shapes, and colors of the plastic they ingest.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is plastic pollution research important?

The Independent noted that 44% of seabirds eat plastic but that some are affected more than others. Over 1 million metric tons of the trash finds its way to our oceans every year, and about 57% of which floats, according to The Ocean Cleanup. This contributes to malnutrition, blocked digestive systems, and even plasticosis in seabirds.

"I sort of jokingly referred to it as plastic soup," Hollis said. "It doesn't really look like clean water anymore.

"To see the fact that the water is visibly changing was quite shocking."

Plastic waste ingested by animals is usually "too large to pass and won't break down easily," Hollis said, noting that the stomach acids of the birds could induce the release of chemicals that may be toxic even in small quantities. He added that unraveling the process is a priority.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Researchers are working on novel solutions to clean up plastic and other pollutants in our water, including a boiling and filtering combination to remove microplastics and MIT scientists using zwitterionic molecules to remove micropollutants. But plastic is being produced at astronomical rates that are only increasing, so companies must cut back on manufacturing it, and governments have to intervene with regulations and incentives.

On an individual level, you can avoid single-use plastic water bottles, support plastic-free brands, and talk to your friends and family about consuming less plastic.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.