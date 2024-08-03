Experts celebrate the return of rare birds after centuries of absence: 'A real testament to the conservation effort made by the team'

"It's truly amazing to see these remarkable bird species thriving at Newport Wetlands."

Two types of rare birds that had been driven to the point of near extinction have returned to the Welsh marshlands after efforts made by conservationists to restore their natural habitats, Wales media outlet Nation.Cymru reported.

Bitterns, which have been referred to as "Britain's loudest birds," have now successfully bred for the fifth year in a row at Newport Wetlands after having not been seen there for centuries. Marsh harriers have also been observed with new chicks.

The return of the bitterns and marsh harriers to the Welsh marshlands is thanks to land management officials and volunteers, who have managed the marsh's reedbeds and introduced food sources such as small fish like rudd and eels — all with the express purpose of making the habitat hospitable once again to its native bird species.

Seeing their efforts begin to pay off has been gratifying for everyone involved.

"It's truly amazing to see these remarkable bird species thriving at Newport Wetlands, and very satisfying for those of us who have been involved in habitat conservation at the site for a long time," said Kevin Boina M'Koubou Dupé, land management officer for Natural Resources Wales. "Seeing them thrive for the fifth year in a row is a real testament to the conservation effort made by the team, including our many volunteers."

Many species of animals and plants throughout the world have been threatened, endangered, and driven to near extinction by human activities, which have caused pollution, habitat loss, invasive species, and changes to ecosystems that eliminate food sources.

However, success stories like the one in the Welsh marshlands show that it is also possible for humans, with concerted effort, to reverse course and allow native species to return and thrive once again.

Other similar recent success stories include the return of a rare native bumblebee to the United Kingdom, lion cubs born in South Africa, and rare seabirds appearing off the coast of Chile.

