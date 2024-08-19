New study highlights major global threat decimating seabird populations: 'This is an eye-watering statistic'

When seabird populations suffer, it is generally an indication that something is amiss.

A new study has found that tens of thousands of seabirds are dying every year after getting trapped in fishing gear, and the numbers may be even greater than initially realized.

What's happening?

Research published in the journal Biological Conservation revealed that fishing practices are contributing to the decimation of seabird populations, already some of the most threatened species in the world.

After monitoring 25 trawl fisheries, the analysis attributed 44,000 seabird deaths to bycatch — the unintentional capture from an active net — from cable strikes and net captures.

"This is an eye-watering statistic," lead author Richard Phillips, a seabird ecologist with the British Antarctic Survey, said in a release by the research institute, which conducted the analysis in coordination with the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds. "... But as many fisheries are unmonitored or poorly monitored, the actual global mortality in trawl fisheries will be far higher."

According to the study, albatrosses, large petrels (including threatened species), and gannets were among the seabirds with the highest bycatch rates.

Why is this concerning?

When seabird populations suffer, it is generally an indication that something is amiss. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the birds are "strong indicators of the health of marine ecosystems" that people depend upon for their livelihoods, recreation opportunities, and food, but their numbers have dropped by almost 70% since the 1950s.

Unfortunately, bycatching (which also impacts other creatures) is only one of the threats to vulnerable seabirds, and other human activities have played a significant role in their decline.

One study found that toxic chemicals from plastic waste appeared to be poisoning seabirds, while another suggested they may even be altering growth patterns. Some experts believe the accelerated rise of global temperatures (linked primarily to the burning of dirty fuels) may have also had a part in the spread of a deadly avian flu.

What can be done to help the seabirds?

BAS has called for "urgent action" to reduce the number of seabird deaths from fisheries, including more effective regulations, robust compliance monitoring, and more accurate data collection to aid with understanding and addressing the bycatch problem.

Bird ecologist Oli Yates, a study co-author with RSPB, also advocated for cost-effective short-term measures to keep seabirds away from nets, including bird-scaring lines. He argued that the long-term solution was an improved fishing vessel design to better discard bycatches.

Meanwhile, even though seabirds face many threats, ecosystem restoration efforts can help them rebound. For example, the Peruvian diving petrel was seen for the first time in years off the coast of Chile after conservationist efforts to get an invasive rodent species under control after fishermen unintentionally introduced it to the area.

You can support causes that matter to you by donating to organizations focused on environmental protection or volunteering in beach cleanup initiatives to remove harmful waste.

