Scientist reveals disturbing way Zika virus affects humans: 'It actively manipulates human biology to ensure its survival'

A terrifying discovery in the field of vector-borne diseases shows that the Zika virus uses human skin to help mosquitoes spread the disease more widely.

What's happening?

"A new study led by Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and published in Communications Biology shows that Zika causes metabolic changes in human skin that essentially transforms it from a protective barrier to a magnet for mosquitoes," News Medical reported.

The virus alters gene and protein expressions, so the skin increases its release of volatile organic compounds, thereby attracting more mosquitoes and raising transmission success, according to the study.

Why is this important?

Many Zika cases are mild, with symptoms including fever, headache, and muscle pain lasting up to a week. However, Zika infection during pregnancy can be severe, causing preterm birth, birth defects, and fetal loss. The Zika virus can also result in Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can lead to paralysis.

The mosquitoes that carry the disease and others are expanding their ranges as the global temperature rises and conditions created by the changing climate encourage their spread. This will expose billions of people to the pests' effects and cost countries $95 billion by 2070, according to other studies.

"Our findings show that Zika virus isn't just passively transmitted, but it actively manipulates human biology to ensure its survival," co-lead author Noushin Emami said.

"As Zika cases rise and Aedes mosquitoes expand their range, understanding the mechanisms by which they gain a transmission advantage could unlock new strategies for combating arboviruses. This could include developing genetic interventions that disrupt the signal transmitted through the skin, which seems to be so attractive to mosquitoes. The possibilities are as intriguing as they are urgent."

What's being done about the Zika virus?

To protect yourself from Zika, you can prevent mosquito bites and practice safe sex or abstinence because the virus can be passed through sex as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises using certain insect repellents, wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants, and taking other precautions such as using window screens.

You can also createDIYrepellents or employ MosquitoDunks.

