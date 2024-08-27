Seasoned camper shares 'amazing' DIY mosquito spray to ward off unwanted pests: 'I found something that actually worked'

"We smelled like a breakfast buffet, but we weren't a buffet for mosquitoes for once."

Tired of being a walking buffet for mosquitoes during your outdoor adventures? Here's a simple hack that'll have you smelling sweet while keeping those pesky bugs at bay.

The scoop

Instagram user Ashley Rose Reeves (@ashleyrosereeves) shared a brilliant DIY mosquito repellent that's effective and wallet-friendly. The secret ingredient? Pure vanilla extract.

"After 19 years I FOUND SOMETHING THAT ACTUALLY WORKED and it's basically FREE!" Ashley said in her post.

Here's her simple recipe: "Mix 1 cup of water with 2 tablespoons of pure vanilla extract in a spray bottle. Shake well and apply every 2 hours, just like you would with regular insect repellent."

Ashley put the concoction to the test during her annual camping trip to Yellowstone, and the results were impressive. She reported a 90% decrease in mosquito bites compared to her usual experience.

How it's helping

This vanilla-based repellent offers a natural alternative to chemical-laden bug sprays, making it an eco-friendly choice for outdoor enthusiasts. By using a food-grade ingredient, you're reducing the potential environmental impact of harsh chemicals often found in commercial repellents.

This hack also encourages resourcefulness and DIY solutions, empowering people to take control of their outdoor experiences while minimizing their environmental footprint. It's a perfect example of how simple, everyday items can be repurposed to create effective, planet-friendly solutions.

If you follow Ashley's lead and mix up this mosquito-busting concoction for yourself, make sure to purchase sustainably sourced vanilla extract. The vanilla industry faces ethical challenges, including labor exploitation and deforestation.

By choosing responsibly sourced vanilla, you're supporting fair labor practices and environmentally conscious farming methods.

What everyone's saying

The internet is buzzing with excitement over this sweet-smelling mosquito deterrent.

One enthusiastic user exclaimed: "NO WAY I CAN SMELL LIKE VANILLA AND AVOID MOSQUITOS."

Another commenter shared their success story: "I did this a few weeks ago & a pinch of cinnamon. We smelled like a breakfast buffet, but we weren't a buffet for mosquitoes for once. We only had 1 or 2 bites total."

The sentiment was echoed by many, with one user humorously noting: "You mean to tell me this whole time I could've smelled like vanilla instead of bugspray."

"Amazing," another person said.

While this hack has gained traction, it's worth noting that individual results may vary. Factors such as local mosquito species and personal body chemistry can influence effectiveness. However, given its simplicity and low cost, it's worth a try on your next outdoor adventure.

By embracing this vanilla-scented solution, you're not just protecting yourself from mosquitoes — you're also making a choice that's kinder to the environment. It's a small step that combines personal comfort with planetary care, proving that sometimes the sweetest solutions are also the most sustainable.

