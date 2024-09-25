State officials confirm first ever sighting of disease-carrying mosquito: 'Helps us identify potential public health implications and implement measures to reduce risk'

Although there have not been any reports of state residents contracting a disease from this species, this threat is now a real possibility.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are native to tropical regions but have now been discovered in Oregon for the first time.

This type of mosquito can carry numerous diseases, including dengue, Zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya.

What's happening?

The Statesman Journal reported that 77 Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which originated in Africa and typically live in warm and wet climates, have been caught in traps in Jackson County, Oregon.

Although there have not been any reports of state residents contracting a disease from this species, this threat is now a real possibility.

"Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are a concern in the United States because they can carry and transmit various diseases that can have serious health consequences," Oregon Health Authority state public health veterinarian Emilio DeBess said.

"Tracking and monitoring the types of mosquitoes that exist in Oregon communities is critical," he added. "This, in turn, helps us identify potential public health implications and implement measures to reduce risk."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is the spread of disease-carrying mosquitoes important?

The spread of invasive Aedes aegypti mosquitoes is just the latest of many findings about the risks of disease-carrying insects as the planet's temperatures continue to rise.

Mosquito-borne illnesses are becoming common in new regions around the world and causing disease epidemics because higher temperatures create favorable conditions for mosquitoes to breed and thrive.

Mosquitoes carrying viruses have been spreading as far north as Finland as winters become milder and our climate shifts. Meanwhile, these disease outbreaks are overwhelming hospitals and healthcare systems in places not accustomed to treating these diseases.

What's being done about increasing mosquito populations?

The Oregon Health Authority is educating the public about the risks of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and encouraging residents to reduce standing water sources around their homes. These mosquitoes can breed with only a quarter inch of water.

Dumping out any standing water in your yard, using Mosquito Dunks, repairing leaky outdoor faucets, and keeping gutters free of moisture and debris can reduce mosquito exposure. You can also incorporate mosquito-repellant plants into your garden, such as lemon balm, peppermint, lavender, and marigolds.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.