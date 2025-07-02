Manufacturer unveils new state-of-the-art products that could be game-changers for EVs: 'Advanced technologies'

"Our product strategy has always been rooted in the practical needs of global infrastructure development."

Winline Technology unveiled a series of new EV charging products at this year's Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Los Angeles, showcasing broad compatibility and extreme weather resilience.

The company, which provides EV charging modules and intelligent energy systems to the global market, is looking to address current challenges in the sector while integrating forward-thinking functionality, according to a report by the Buzz EV News.

EV sales in the U.S. continue to grow, with Cox Automotive reporting that over 1.3 million electric vehicles were sold in the country in 2024, which is 7.3% higher than the previous year.

Increased charging infrastructure is essential to supporting these cleaner, more sustainable vehicles, and Winline's new offerings could be essential components in that infrastructure expansion.

Several of its modules are designed to perform reliably in high temperatures using liquid cooling technology.

Its UXR100060 is a 60-kilowatt AC/DC power module that's rated to maintain full-load output even under ambient temperatures as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit. It can handle voltages from 100 to 1,000 volts, making it compatible with the diverse needs of electric vehicle charging platforms across North America.

The LCR100040A is specifically designed for high-demand installations such as coastal, mining, and logistics environments. On top of liquid cooling, it features a 40-kilowatt constant power output from 50 to 1,000 volts, along with hydroelectric isolation for device safety.

The company claims that the technology will help overcome environmental and grid-related reliability issues that concern operators deploying charging infrastructure in regions with volatile weather or high-energy demands.

Winline's UXR100040G module is said to optimize reliability and user comfort for use in commercial-grade fast charging systems in urban and semi-urban environments.

In addition to these, the company unveiled a series of products tailored for the global adoption of vehicle-to-grid systems. The mix of unidirectional and bidirectional power conversion modules enables energy exchange between EVs and the electrical grid, helping to enhance grid stability in times of need.

"Our product strategy has always been rooted in the practical needs of global infrastructure development," said the company's regional sales manager in a press release.

"From highway fast-charging corridors to resilient, high-stability smart energy ecosystems, Winline Technology continuously delivers advanced technologies to support the world's energy transition goals."

It's no surprise that the adoption of EVs has been growing, considering the benefits they offer over those of gasoline-powered vehicles.

They have no tailpipe pollution, require less maintenance, and are far more efficient than their gas-guzzling alternatives. EVs can convert up to 91% of the energy from their batteries and regenerative braking systems into motion, while gas-powered vehicles max out at 25% energy efficiency.

Plus, they can be fueled with power derived from sustainable sources like solar power. Homeowners can take advantage of lower EV charging costs by installing their own system, and with EnergySage, consumers can get expert advice and compare installation quotes for the best price.

