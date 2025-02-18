  • Business Business

New data shows revolutionary change happening across US power grid: 'We never expected it would happen overnight'

"This is great news and to be applauded."

by Justin Housman
"This is great news and to be applauded."

Photo Credit: iStock

Do you know where your electricity comes from? And, no, "the outlet" doesn't count. Do you know the source of the electricity powering your home? If not, here's some good news: Increasingly, the electricity that courses through the U.S. energy grid is generated by renewable sources. 

According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more than 30% of the nation's utility-scale electricity generation capacity comes from renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, biomass, geothermal, and hydropower. In other words, if all power plants in the country operated at full power capacity, 30% of the energy sources would be a blend of those renewables. That number is expected to climb to 37% by 2037, which shows how quickly renewables are proving to be viable in the marketplace. 

2024 saw a big jump in renewable energy capacity. 

Where does the majority of your home's electricity come from?

Statewide power company ⚡

Smaller local provider 🔌

Community solar 😎

Off-grid source 🔋

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

According to Electrek, through October of last year, solar represented 79% of all newly installed energy capacity. In October 2024 alone, solar was 92% of all newly built capacity. That month also marked more than a year  — 14 months in a row — in which solar had been the single biggest part of all new capacity generation in the U.S. 

What's more, utility-scale capacity measurements don't account for small-scale solar, including the panels that might be on your roof. Electrek said that if that gets factored in, within three years, renewable energy sources would represent 40% of the nation's energy capacity, dropping natural gas to just 37%. 

This likely means big savings for customers because renewables such as solar and wind are far cheaper than fossil fuels, according to a study published in the journal Joule.

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

Of course, it also means a massive potential reduction in carbon emissions as renewables begin clawing away even more market share from fossil fuels

We're already seeing that. In 2024, renewables provided 24% of all electricity generation through the month of October. 

"We never expected it would happen overnight," said one commenter on the Electrek story about the potential for renewable energy to surpass fossil fuels. 

"This is great news and to be applauded," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x