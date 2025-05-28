Officials document record-breaking temperatures just one year after previous record — here's what it could mean for the summer season

On May 20, the Casablanca weather station in Havana, Cuba, recorded the record-setting high temperature.

Planet Earth looks to have another scorching summer in store this year, as blazing-hot days are already breaking temperature records around the globe.

Cuba has seen its highest temperature ever recorded in the month of May, with temps reaching a scorching 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, The Watchers reported.

What's happening?

For decades, scientists have warned that the burning of dirty fuels releases planet-warming pollution into the atmosphere. Having failed to curb this pollution sufficiently, we are now feeling its effects in the form of higher average temperatures and more extreme weather events.

While the ever-increasing record highs are troubling, it is important to understand the distinction between weather and climate.

According to the National Weather Service, "Weather is defined as the state of the atmosphere at a given time and place, with respect to variables such as temperature, moisture, wind speed and direction, and barometric pressure."

Climate, in comparison, "is defined as the expected frequency of specific states of the atmosphere."

In other words, weather speaks to a specific moment in time, while climate references expectations for what the weather will entail over broader periods.

While a single weather event, such as a record-high temperature, cannot be traced back to planet-warming pollution with scientific certainty, the broader trend of higher average temperatures and an increase in extreme weather events can be.

This is why, despite some skeptics' insistence, a single abnormally cold winter day does nothing to disprove that average global temperatures are increasing at a dangerous rate. The broader trends are what matter.

Why are rising global temperatures important?

Rising global temperatures threaten every aspect of our lives, from the availability of fresh water to the sustainability of the food supply to the habitability of certain regions.

"Climate change impacts our society in many different ways," explained the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). "Drought can harm food production and human health. Flooding can lead to spread of disease, death, and damage ecosystems and infrastructure."

While many people think of a warming planet in terms of its effect on the environment, it likely will have a devastating impact on the human economy, as well.

"Human health issues that result from drought, flooding, and other weather conditions increase the death rate, change food availability, and limit how much a worker can get done, and ultimately the productivity of our economy," said the NOAA.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Though the world's governments have spent decades trying to negotiate a binding global response to planet-warming pollution, the amount of heat-trapping gases spewing from our cars, factories, and power plants continues to increase.

For example, the U.S. Energy Information Administration has predicted that energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide will increase by 1% in 2025.

While these troubling global trends can make combatting planet-heating pollution feel impossible, there are a number of steps people can take at the individual level to make a real difference.

For example, upcycling rather than discarding old possessions can prevent pollution from manufacturing and transporting a completely new product.

Additionally, installing solar panels in conjunction with a battery system in your home not only can save you money on your energy bill but also make you more resilient in the event of a power outage. It also means causing less planet-warming pollution to power your home.

If you're interested in learning more about using solar to power your home, EnergySage makes it easy to compare local solar installers, potentially saving you up to $10,000 in the process.

