Massive electric vehicle charging project moves forward despite potential huge obstacle: 'We remain confident'

"Coordinating with federal and state counterparts."

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: 7-Eleven

Despite the Trump administration's move to freeze funds for federal electric vehicle charging installations, the state of California has continued to support projects to add more charging stations across the state.

According to an article by Green Car Reports, California recently announced a multimillion-dollar project to add EV charging stations to key points, including gas stations, convenience stores, and hotels. The California Energy Commission will oversee the $55 million project and install direct current fast-charging stations.

Green Car Reports noted that though this project is only a small piece of the state's most recent billion-dollar EV and hydrogen plan, it still demonstrates California's commitment to EVs amid the federal government's current freeze.

"The CEC is reviewing the recent memo and coordinating with federal and state counterparts," spokesperson Harrison Reilly told Green Car Reports while explaining the impact the federal freeze may have on the state's EV charging funding moving forward.

"We remain confident in our ability to continue serving Californians and leading the state to a 100% clean energy future for all," he added.

California has been a leader in encouraging the widespread adoption of EVs, adding charging stations across the state to make driving an EV more accessible. According to reports from Statista, California has the highest number of charging stations and ports in the U.S.

The state's continued dedication to EV infrastructure will help make it easier for EV drivers to navigate the roads. From an environmental standpoint, adding more charging locations will encourage more people to switch to an electric vehicle, which will help reduce the total amount of pollution in the atmosphere.

Switching to an EV not only saves you money on gas and car maintenance but also helps improve air quality. The fewer gas-powered vehicles on the road, the less tailpipe emissions will enter the atmosphere and heat up our planet.

