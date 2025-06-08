Manufacturer drops curtain on next-gen semi truck with serious power: 'Marks a groundbreaking milestone'

"The concrete guys are excited for stuff like this."

Heavy-duty trucks are typically associated with diesel-powered engines, but one company is looking to change that.

In a stunning reveal to the logistics and trades industries, PACCAR Kenworth brought its first class 8 heavy-duty electric vehicle truck in the North American market to the California ACT Expo in April, Electrek reported.

The Kenworth T880E, a battery-powered HEDV truck, attempts to debunk the myth that electric machinery, such as electric vehicles, is less powerful than gas-powered versions.

"The T880E is engineered to meet the evolving needs of operators and vocational fleets while still providing the durability, reliability and customization our customers expect," said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager of sales and marketing, per Electrek.

The new electric truck features PACCAR's state-of-the-art electric powertrain platform, which touts a maximum of 650 horsepower and 1,850 pound-feet of torque, offering competitive specs compared with diesel-powered semi-trucks.

Electric-powered vocational trucks built for garbage collection, concrete mixing, fire and rescue vehicles, food and beverages transportation, towing, dumping, and more could bring positive changes to each industry.

"The concrete guys are excited for stuff like this because they don't make much noise at all and can finish jobs where there are noise ordinances," one commenter wrote under the Electrek report.

On top of a quieter engine, EV trucks have no tailpipe pollution, keeping the air clear from planet-warming, heat-trapping gases.

Another Electrek commenter said electrification would be perfect for heavy-duty vehicles on worksites, as "they don't go far and spend too much time idling."

Meanwhile, electric vehicles have a lower maintenance cost than dirty fuel-powered vehicles. EVs have fewer moving parts and do not require regular fluid changes, saving owners money on regular car maintenance. They also have lower running costs than vehicles powered by diesel or gasoline.

A 2024 map published by Yale Climate Connections found that the average cost of gas in America was about $3.15 per gallon, whereas the national average for one eGallon (the electricity cost to drive an EV the same distance as on one gallon of gas) was only $1.41.

"In all 50 states, it's cheaper for the everyday American to fill up with electrons," according to Michael J. Coren, The Washington Post's climate columnist.

You could save even more money charging your EV at home with solar panels. Solar energy is abundant and cheaper than relying on the electric grid or using public charging stations.

EVs can be both cool and powerful, as the T880E represents.

"The Kenworth T880E marks a groundbreaking milestone in Kenworth's history," said Haygood, per Electrek.

