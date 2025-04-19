Experts raise red flag on emerging threats to US power grids: 'Potential to cause cascading power outages'

"The grid is not designed to withstand the loss."

Powerful computing centers enable many of the functions of our contemporary lifestyles, but their sheer magnitude threatens the stability of our energy grids, Reuters reported.

What are these data centers?

It's easy to slip into complicated technological and computing jargon when discussing data centers; however, at their core, data centers are massive physical spaces that house computers.

This allows the company using the data center to house IT systems "for building, running and delivering applications and services," explains IBM. "It also stores and manages the data associated with those applications and services."

Why are data centers expanding so rapidly?

The more digital applications and services consumers use, the more data centers will be needed.

This is why the amount of power used by data centers has tripled over the past 10 years and could triple again in the next three years, Reuters reported, citing a report from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency mining play a large part. Computers are used continuously to generate AI models and crypto operations, and that continuous usage requires a tremendous amount of energy.

How do data centers contribute to grid instability?

Unfortunately, the exponential growth of data centers comes with a particular set of issues — namely, the growing likelihood of crashing the power grid.

Alison Silverstein, a former senior adviser to the chairman of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told Reuters, "What it tells us is that the behavior of data centers has the potential to cause cascading power outages for an entire region."

This means that as data centers expand, grid operators are forced to reevaluate how they supply power and plan for possible emergency shutdowns and surges, further complicating an already complicated task. The need for solutions grows with each passing day as more near-misses threaten to throw major power grids off balance temporarily.

For example, a recent power surge in Data Center Alley — an area near Washington, D.C., that consumes the same amount of electricity as Boston — forced nearly a third of the area's data centers to drop off the grid suddenly.

"As these data centers get bigger and consume more energy, the grid is not designed to withstand the loss of 1,500-megawatt data centers," said John Moura, director of reliability assessment and system analysis for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation. "At some level it becomes too large to withstand unless more grid resources are added."

Reuters reviewed disclosures from several other states and found that the number of near-miss incidents has grown. For example, in December 2022, a Texas facility caused nearly 400 facilities to unplug.

"The mass exodus produced an oversupply of nearly 1,700 megawatts of electricity – equivalent to about 5% of the grid's total demand - and forced 112 megawatts of power generation to shut down," according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Reuters reported.

The NERC reported in December that much of the United States will face increased risks of energy shortfalls within the next five to 10 years.

Can anything be done to avoid grid shutdowns?

Grid operators and data centers have opposing motivations, which makes finding a quick solution difficult.

While grid operators want the government to require data centers to "ride through" routine dips in voltage without switching to generator power, per Reuters, data centers object, saying that this risks damaging their equipment and operating systems.

With Big Tech's demand for AI and crypto continuing to grow, states risk losing jobs and income from data centers if their regulations are too strict, suggesting the sector has much more work to do to be "grid-friendly," according to Jim Simonelli, chief technology officer for Schneider Electric's secure power division.

