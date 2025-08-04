Innovative company discovers win-win solution using old EV batteries: 'Urgently needed'

More electric vehicles in circulation inevitably lead to more second-hand batteries to deal with after degradation.

More electric vehicles in circulation will inevitably lead to more secondhand batteries to deal with after degradation. Fortunately, a five-year-old German company, Voltfang, is stepping up to the plate with a win-win solution that repurposes those batteries into valuable battery storage, as The Driven reports.

The Aachen-based company disclosed it raised €15 million (approx. $17.4 million USD) in its Series B funding round. Voltfang is one of Germany's leaders in converting discarded second-hand EV batteries into static battery storage, tallying over 6,900 repurposed EV batteries to date.

Voltfang's co-founder, David Oudsandji, credited the infusion of cash as a reaction to an "enormous surge" in orders in early 2025, per The Driven. That accelerating pace is critical to Germany's independence from foreign energy sources and battery storage providers.

"Expanding the energy infrastructure is urgently needed across Germany and Europe, especially as we work to build resilience against external energy dependencies," Oudsandji asserted.

That is undoubtedly true as the country tries to leverage clean energy to build independence from countries like Russia. Voltfang also provides a domestic option against battery storage system leaders, including China.

The company revealed it will open a new production facility that can close the gap by scaling up to 1GWh of energy production. Voltfang's clients include an airport in Stuttgart, utility-scale projects, and smaller and medium-sized businesses on a more modest scale.

The airport's operations are expected to swell tenfold in the future. The tech, meanwhile, is designed to work with solar, which, alongside wind, is leading Germany's energy transition.

A valuable part of what Voltfang does is saving EV batteries from going to waste and finding a productive second life for them. That can reduce the demand for future mining and save EV batteries from becoming a toxin in a landfill. It's heartening news for EV drivers, many of whom are invested in the tech remaining superior for the planet over gas-powered vehicles.

Energy storage is a promising avenue that Voltfang and other companies are tapping into for old EV batteries from Europe to America. The fruits of that can even be used to tackle powering energy-intensive data centers more sustainably.

For Oudsandji, Voltfang's growth is desperately needed to deal with the realities of Germany's energy position.

"We must act now to create more grid flexibility using large-scale battery storage," he concluded to The Driven.

