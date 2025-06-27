Innovative companies discover game-changing method to reuse old bus batteries: 'The potential is huge'

Energy companies Connected Energy and Forsee Power have partnered to give old electric bus batteries a new lease on life by repurposing them into a large-scale energy storage system. Their collaboration aims to create a sustainable, cost-effective future for electric vehicle batteries.

As per Batteries News, the European battery groups are co-developing modular energy storage. The solution is reusing Forsee Power's ZEN 35 and 45 battery packs for electric transport. Connected Energy's second-life battery technology will help recommission these bus batteries.

Together, they are using 1,500 electric buses across Europe to meet global energy needs.

EV batteries last between 10 and 20 years. Even when batteries can no longer power a vehicle, they keep some storage capacity. Rather than discard these batteries, they can become stationary energy storage systems.

Second life systems stabilize the electrical grid and store excess energy from renewable sources. The recycled energy provides backup power while extending the lifespan of the batteries.

A reused EV battery offers significant environmental and commercial benefits. Consumers and communities with grid-scale energy storage have more reliable, renewable energy. Storing power at full capacity and releasing it when demand is high or generation is low is simple and convenient.

Efficient energy storage leads to more stable energy prices and cleaner energy. Repurposing EV batteries also reduces waste and raw material mining for new batteries.

Using second-life batteries, the environmental impact of resource extraction is less severe on two fronts. First, it removes the need for unsafe mining operations. Second, it reduces the risk of toxins from discarded batteries leaching into soil and groundwater.

Sustainable EV batteries can create revenue streams as well. The result is more cost-effective electric vehicles over time.

The more people driving EVs means less air pollution from gasoline cars. Repurposing batteries and energy produces a healthier environment.

"This agreement with Forsee Power represents a significant step forward in delivering a new second life economy for EV batteries," said Matthew Lumsden, CEO of Connected Energy.

Christophe Gurtner, chairman and CEO of Forsee Power, added, "Our company's vision is to develop a sustainable battery ecosystem to maximize the value of our batteries throughout their lifetime… As a consequence, the potential is huge."

The first 2.5 megawatt-hour system will operate in the UK later in 2025. Upcoming larger projects in the UK and France show a promising path towards circular and sustainable energy.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.