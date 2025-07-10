  • Tech Tech

China flips switch on cutting-edge energy facility with incredible power: 'It's the start of a new wave'

"Look forward to experiencing more developments."

by Kristin Boyles
"Look forward to experiencing more developments."

Photo Credit: iStock

A new energy storage plant featuring sodium- and lithium-ion batteries has opened in China's Yunnan province.

The energy storage station, operated by China Southern Power Grid, is approximately 33,333 square meters in size and features over 150 battery compartments, according to CnEVPost.

The station's leader told news agency Xinhua that it has a top response speed that's six times faster than other sodium-ion batteries. It can also store up to 800,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day, which is enough to power approximately 270,000 households.

PV Magazine explained that the station can serve over 30 wind and solar plants to mitigate the impact of intermittent supply. The article highlighted that the power station can adapt to changing energy access and stabilize delivery.

Combined, these benefits make it easier for cities, companies, and everyday people to have an energy source they can rely on. And one they can trust to release less planet-warming pollution than dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

As the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services pointed out, a cleaner environment reduces the likelihood of respiratory and heart conditions.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

While there are many ways to store energy, sodium-ion batteries are gaining popularity. CnEVPost emphasized that this is because sodium is more abundant, easier to extract, and costs less.

Additional reporting from Sodium Battery Hub detailed that this system can adapt to temperature variations and has a longer life cycle than lithium models.

Energy storage plays a crucial role in the transition to greener energy sources. As more solar and wind stations emerge, engineers believe that the rapid construction of lithium-sodium battery storage will be critical, per Sodium Battery Hub.

Many companies continue to address the need for energy storage plants, like this flywheel facility or this compressed carbon dioxide option. For now, people are excited about this new development in China.

Should the U.S. invest more in battery innovations?

Absolutely 💯

Depends on the project 🤔

We're investing enough 👍

We should invest less 📉

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

On a post on the China Southern Power Grid Facebook page, one commenter said, "Look forward to experiencing more developments in cleaner, and greener energy!"

On Threads, Earthly Education shared the news about the energy storage plant, writing, "It's the start of a new wave in clean energy storage, promising faster, greener, and more affordable solutions worldwide."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x