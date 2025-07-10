China flips switch on cutting-edge energy facility with incredible power: 'It's the start of a new wave'

A new energy storage plant featuring sodium- and lithium-ion batteries has opened in China's Yunnan province.

The energy storage station, operated by China Southern Power Grid, is approximately 33,333 square meters in size and features over 150 battery compartments, according to CnEVPost.

The station's leader told news agency Xinhua that it has a top response speed that's six times faster than other sodium-ion batteries. It can also store up to 800,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day, which is enough to power approximately 270,000 households.

PV Magazine explained that the station can serve over 30 wind and solar plants to mitigate the impact of intermittent supply. The article highlighted that the power station can adapt to changing energy access and stabilize delivery.

Combined, these benefits make it easier for cities, companies, and everyday people to have an energy source they can rely on. And one they can trust to release less planet-warming pollution than dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

As the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services pointed out, a cleaner environment reduces the likelihood of respiratory and heart conditions.

While there are many ways to store energy, sodium-ion batteries are gaining popularity. CnEVPost emphasized that this is because sodium is more abundant, easier to extract, and costs less.

Additional reporting from Sodium Battery Hub detailed that this system can adapt to temperature variations and has a longer life cycle than lithium models.

Energy storage plays a crucial role in the transition to greener energy sources. As more solar and wind stations emerge, engineers believe that the rapid construction of lithium-sodium battery storage will be critical, per Sodium Battery Hub.

Many companies continue to address the need for energy storage plants, like this flywheel facility or this compressed carbon dioxide option. For now, people are excited about this new development in China.

On a post on the China Southern Power Grid Facebook page, one commenter said, "Look forward to experiencing more developments in cleaner, and greener energy!"

On Threads, Earthly Education shared the news about the energy storage plant, writing, "It's the start of a new wave in clean energy storage, promising faster, greener, and more affordable solutions worldwide."

