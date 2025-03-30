Expert debunks widespread myth about EV batteries with surprising fact: 'Highly unlikely'

Electric vehicle batteries might eventually die, but that's not when their lives end.

TikToker Mobula Ray EV (@mobula.ray.ev) shares expert advice on how EV batteries are recycled, combating a common misconception about waste. Mobula Ray EV is a company that helps expand access to the charging network by connecting private chargers with EV users through an app.

Electric vehicles are a key component to helping make the transport industry less polluting. However, the conversation about the sustainability of EVs is not complete without talking about waste. Fortunately, responsibly discarding used EV parts, including batteries, are an essential element to what this creator calls "a sustainable, circular economy in the automotive industry."

"Used EV batteries are a treasure," they continued, explaining that the batteries contain valuable metals such as cobalt, nickel, magnesium, and lithium. Even once an EV battery is completely spent, 95% of these minerals can be recovered and used to make new batteries or for stationary energy storage.

Because of the high demand for these parts, new or recycled, rest assured, this expert says, "EV batteries are highly unlikely to end up in landfills."

It is true that in general, batteries are not safe to dispose of in landfills, and there are specific guidelines for getting rid of electronics. However, this isn't as relevant for EV batteries because of the immense value of spent batteries and the infrastructure developed to recycle them. Technology is emerging to also recycle average electronics, including circuit boards.

It's important to properly dispose of batteries and other electronics to keep toxic chemicals out of landfills. ITAD USA explains that "these hazardous substances can leach into the soil and contaminate groundwater, posing severe risks to plants, animals, and human health." There are many options for consumers to sell or donate unwanted electronics that don't include sending them to landfills.

In response to Mobula Ray EV's TikTok, one commenter mentioned that there are many EV recycling facilities ready to recycle parts. In fact, they are "struggling to get enough material to their facilities because batteries are lasting much longer than expected. Nice problem to have!"

"Well said," they added.

