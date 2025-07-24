Energy firm presses forward on next-gen project despite opposition from extreme group: 'An extraordinary achievement'

Germany continues to unveil more wind projects, even as the movement faces backlash from the far right.

Renewable Energy Magazine reported on a new contract for 64 wind turbines by wind farm developer Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG (UKA). Nordex Group will supply the turbines, which deliver a total capacity of 435.2 MW.

Fifty-two of the turbines will be N175/6.X with a hub height of 179 meters (~587 feet) and will be deployed across 15 wind farm sites in Germany. The job is expected to be completed in either 2026 or 2027, contingent upon the specifics of each project.

Nordex and UKA have an existing partnership, which UKA CEO Gernot Gauglitz noted totals 226 turbine orders over the last 18 months.

"Together, they represent a total power generation capacity of over 1.5 GW," Gauglitz said in a press release. "It is an extraordinary achievement that fills me with pride."

Wind energy in Germany has faced opposition, most notably from the far-right AfD party. One of its top politicians, Alice Weidel, even called for removing all turbines and dubbed them "windmills of shame" in early 2025, as Energy Watch detailed.

Still, the country's move to green energy is making significant progress, with wind energy accounting for almost 40% of Germany's electricity last summer. Clean energy accounted for nearly 60% of the country's electricity in the summer of 2024.

Part of that success is undoubtedly due to subsidies for the industry. What's more, nearly all of these subsidies in Germany have been repaid, as clean energy has become increasingly competitive.

The country's wind power lobby has cautioned that Germany is falling short of benchmarks to reach its goal of generating 80% of electricity from clean energy by 2030, according to Reuters. Still, the trajectory is positive as Germany looks to reduce reliance on dirty energy that is warming the planet and polluting the air.

Additionally, becoming energy-independent of countries like Russia is a positive for Germany's national security. It's clear that Nordex and UKA will be a big part of Germany's energy evolution.

"Now that German policymakers have created the framework, I am delighted that we can move the energy transition forward," Gauglitz declared. "The close partnership between UKA and Nordex over many years is now bearing fruit."

