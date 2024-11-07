Tesla announces highly anticipated new wireless charging tech — here's how it could transform the industry

Tesla's plans for wireless home charging are taking further shape.

Earlier this fall, the electric vehicle maker filed patents that pointed to a forthcoming wireless charging system. At the company's "We, Robot" event, it revealed its first renderings, as Not a Tesla App detailed.

Robert Rosenfeld (@robertrosenfeld), a creator who covers Tesla, shared video from the event on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The wireless unit looks like a big square with an attached cable in the back. The simple shape looks easy to clean and straightforward as far as getting a car into position over it, which Not a Tesla App pointed out.

The video shows a car reversing over it, and the charger delivering power seamlessly. Electrek reported on the development as well, while linking to a later tweet from Tesla's official account (@Tesla) showing off the tech publicly.

Robotaxi wireless charging



No hands required pic.twitter.com/XL746DkGhb — Tesla (@Tesla) October 18, 2024

The efficiency of wireless charging remains unanswered, though that appeared to be a key focus in the patent filing.

Not a Tesla App speculated that the wireless charging setup might operate at 80 amps, which is nearly twice the 48 amps of a Level II connector. That is due to a 20% amperage loss for electrical codes.

Another important detail of wireless charging is that the popular Cybertruck model is the first widely available one that can be retrofitted for it. The Robotaxi doesn't even include a charging port, which likely means wireless charging is the only option, per Electrek.

Wireless charging is an exciting prospect for Tesla owners. For one thing, we can all empathize with occasional forgetfulness. This innovation could stem any problems with absentmindedness when charging a vehicle overnight.

The industry-leading Supercharger network quells some of the range anxiety drivers can experience, but it's inarguable that a wireless option could entice skeptical consumers.

Tesla already offers drivers major fuel and maintenance savings, as well as the ability to reduce their contributions to toxic air pollution.

More widespread adoption of EVs overall can play a huge role in our reliance on dirty energy that is warming the planet with destructive consequences.

Commenters on Electrek had a mixed reaction to the development.

"If the power losses from this are too large I'd really rather it remain a niche thing," one user wrote.

Another user countered: "Wireless is a key solution to the public infrastructure problem." They pointed to applications such as using them at taxi stands and countering vandalism at charging stations.

