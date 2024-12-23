  • Tech Tech

Tesla Cybertruck owner shares honest review after one year of ownership: 'Price will shock you'

"Can maybe, maybe go 50 miles."

by Noah Jampol
Photo Credit: TikTok

The Tesla Cybertruck's huge size may trick you into thinking that surely it can't be cheap to charge at home. One owner dispelled that notion inarguably with an eye-popping look at their fuel savings over the past year.

Popular Tesla TikTok creator Joe Fay (@jf.okay) shared all the details of his home charging setup in a video that leveraged data from the Tesla app. Fay captioned that the "price will SHOCK you," and the creator didn't disappoint.

The Cybertruck owner's yearlong graph showed he spent $436 to charge the vehicle with 6,689 kilowatt-hours, which equated to an estimated $2,573 in gas savings.

Fay crunched the numbers further and discovered that his charging habits were equivalent to 53 full charges of the 126-kWh Cybertruck battery. That meant a full charge of the truck — with an approximate range of 340 miles — cost a mere $8.22.




The video then contrasted that with a gas-powered truck. Fay said a regular truck "can maybe, maybe go 50 miles" with the three gallons of gas you could purchase at that price.

While the Cybertruck's controversial look is generally what turns heads and drives conversation, maybe its fuel savings should garner more attention. For drivers looking into EVs, fuel savings even away from home at Tesla's industry-leading Supercharger network are a big selling point.

Industry-low maintenance costs, the brand's innovative tech, and the elimination of tailpipe pollution that warms the planet are also part of the package.

When it came to TikTokers' reactions to the video, there was one elephant in the room. That would be the truck's very high retail price, which starts at $82,235, and leasing price of $999 per month, which even with such fuel savings could be difficult for many drivers to afford.

"Spend 90k on a cyber truck and you also can save 2500$ a year... smh," one user commented.

Fortunately, there are much cheaper EV options for drivers with all ranges of budgets, including the popular Hyundai Ioniq 5. Meanwhile, one commenter had enough of the comment section's negativity, calling it "just sad."

"Yall hating but people spend 90k on trucks and spend more just to refuel but since yall don't have the money to afford a vehicle yall hate on it," they theorized.

