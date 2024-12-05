Tesla owner shares unbelievable steering capabilities of seemingly bulky Cybertruck: 'A lot of people won't believe me'

The Tesla Cybertruck may be the most unique-looking vehicle on the road, and its sheer bulk would suggest it is difficult to maneuver. However, one TikToker is showing that may not be the case.

User Joe Fay (@jf.okay) posted a video on TikTok showcasing the turning radius of the Tesla Cybertruck, turning "like a compact car," as the caption reads.

"Would you believe me if I told you the turn radius is actually smaller than [for] a Model 3?" Joe says.

While it's difficult to verify if the Cybertruck turns more tightly than its smaller cousin yet, as Tesla has indicated the truck's turning radius could be improving, other sources have also highlighted how well the vehicle turns for its size. And Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also compared it favorably to the company's smaller electric vehicles.









In the video, Joe showcases the turning capabilities of the Cybertruck. The TikToker suggests that the truck is easy to turn because it uses steer-by-wire technology and because the rear wheels move as well as the front tires.

"As of now, the rear tires move 3 degrees, but in a future update, they're going to be able to move up to 10 degrees," Joe says, as the video shows the back wheels moving at the same time as the front wheels.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I know a lot of people won't believe me," Joe says. "So go ahead and do your own research."

What's more, while the truck does look big, it's actually "9 inches shorter" than a Ford F-150 Lightning, as Joe indicates.

Since the announcement of the Cybertruck in 2019, people have been awed by its unique, futuristic look. While it has had some setbacks this year, with small updates needed for rear-view cameras and other systems, the Cybertruck has become a very popular EV for drivers, with over 27,000 units on the road.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV which of these factors would be most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

As with other electric vehicles, the Cybertruck can help drivers save hundreds of dollars on fuel costs each year, according to the NRDC. EVs also help reduce heat-trapping air pollution caused by traditional gas-powered cars.

Beyond the Cybertruck, Tesla has made other strides to help reduce pollution by investing in home energy generation and storage, all while helping reduce ownership costs of vehicles.

Now, the Cybertruck is available for lease, giving drivers who are afraid of the high ticket price the chance to drive the vehicle.

"Just another great dream car," one commenter on the video wrote excitedly.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.