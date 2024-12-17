Tesla launches new Supercharger feature that's a game-changer for trailer owners: 'This is incredibly useful'

This is a big help for those towing trailers on long trips.

Tesla has just unveiled a new feature that should make charging much easier for Tesla owners who tow trailers with their vehicles. It's a smart navigation tool that allows drivers to quickly see which Superchargers nearby have pull-through lanes for trailers.

When in Trailer Mode, the navigation screen automatically prioritizes Superchargers with trailer lanes and adds those stations to the top of the list when you search for places to charge your vehicle. No more pulling into a charging location and hoping for a pull-through lane.

The new feature is part of software version 2024.44.1, which just rolled out, according to Teslarati.

This is a big help for those towing trailers on long trips and may make some Tesla owners more inclined to use their Tesla for towing. And if those drivers use their Tesla, rather than a gas-burning pickup for the same trips, that's a big lessening of their carbon impact.









At Superchargers without trailer lanes, Tesla owners towing trailers are typically forced to detach their trailer, park it, and then drive up to the charger, which is a complicated, annoying process. The pull-through lane allows them to drive right next to the charger, leaving the trailer hooked up.

The new pull-through sites include helpful signs that direct drivers without trailers to use them only if all the regular charging banks are occupied.

With Ford, GM, and Rivian poised to build more vehicles that can use Tesla Supercharging stations, it's easy to imagine their software including this feature, especially since those brands sell so many electric trucks.

Tesla is increasingly providing more trailer-friendly charging lanes where possible, said North American Charging Director Max de Zegher in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. "If we can add trailer-compatible stalls at a reasonable complexity & cost, we do," he wrote.

Tesla fans like the development and are looking forward to more pull-through charging stalls and more support for towing with a Tesla.

"Actually having many pull-through stalls would be better," wrote one commenter at Teslarati. "I've driven up and down the east coast six times in the last two years and have yet to see a pull through stall."

"We would love to access towing mode for our 2018 Tesla Model 3 long range," wrote another.

A commenter on X wrote: "This is incredibly useful.

"Surprised that an EV can tow? Check out our guide to making your next car an EV.

