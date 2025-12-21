  • Tech Tech

Scientists develop revolutionary technology that could transform solar panels: 'Opens new possibilities'

A new molecule exhibits a "pronounced ferroelectric effect" that improves power-conversion efficiency in tandem perovskite/silicon solar cells.

Chinese researchers have devised a new avenue for improving the functionality of tandem perovskite/silicon solar cells. The method allows for power conversion efficiencies of up to 31%, marking one of the latest boosts for the sustainable energy sector.

Prof. YE Jichun from the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences led the research team. According to a CAS press release, the team developed a multifunctional, cage-like diammonium chloride molecule that minimizes energy loss between cell layers. 

Crystalline silicon solar cells account for around 95% of the global photovoltaic market, according to PV-Tech. But the material is heavier and more rigid than some other emerging options. 

Perovskite, which refers to materials with a specific crystalline structure, is lighter and more flexible. It offers the potential for ultra-thin panels that can be used in many ways, but it suffers from stability issues

The wide bandgap of perovskites offers a path toward highly efficient solar cells when paired with silicon. The related study noted, however, that interfacial energy losses remain an obstacle to approaching theoretical efficiency limits. 

This new molecule exhibits a "pronounced ferroelectric effect" that improves power-conversion efficiency in these tandem solar cells. This effect could help improve the solar collection capabilities of photovoltaic cells.

"The ferroelectric interface physics opens new possibilities for efficient and stable perovskite-based tandem photovoltaics," the study declared.

According to the United Nations, 60% of global electricity generation still relies on planet-warming dirty fuels. But renewable energy sources are on the rise.

Global renewable capacity is expected to double by 2030. Solar photovoltaics are expected to account for 80% of this surge over the next five years — driven by reduced costs and expedited permitting. 

Improving solar-panel efficiency has been a goal amongst researchers in the field for many years. Researchers have studied a variety of novel solutions with the hopes of commercialization. 

Homeowners may soon have more options for outfitting their spaces. The TCD Solar Explorer tool can help simplify the process with concierge-level service.

It can curate competitive bids from vetted local installers to help you save up to $10,000 on the cost of solar installations. Those on a budget can also benefit from using the tool to find $0-down solar subscription options without the need for an outright purchase. 

In tests, this particular innovation involving the cage-like molecule showed that it was capable of reaching efficiencies of up to 22.6% with perovskite cells

However, when used with "two-terminal monolithic perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells," the researchers stated that they were able to yield an impressive 31.1% power conversion efficiency with decent operational stability. 

We could soon see smaller and more efficient solar cells in more places, even on the windows of buildings. These small additions can help to expand the footprint of sustainable energy generation beyond just rooftop arrays

