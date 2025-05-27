Tech leader unveils groundbreaking laptop concept that runs on sunlight and folds flat like a book: 'Worth keeping an eye on'

"Our customers are really hungry for more and more information."

Lenovo has been known to push the boundaries of laptop design, and its latest concept devices continue to deliver fresh innovations that include solar power.

At Mobile World Congress 2025, the laptop maker revealed both the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip AI PC and Yoga Solar PC concepts, which could inform the next generation of consumer laptops.

CNBC said that given the company's track record of bringing these innovative designs to market, "it's worth keeping an eye on what the Chinese technology giant is up to."

The ThinkBook "codename Flip" AI PC, as the company called it, showed off an outward folding OLED display that can provide 18 inches of visual workspace or be folded over for a tablet-style interface. Workflows powered by artificial intelligence, split-screen multitasking, and smart workspace adaptation are being tested in this unique design.

Sustainable power is also on the mind of Lenovo engineers, who worked up the Yoga Solar PC proof of concept to help capture the power of the sun to extend the device's runtime.

This model includes a photovoltaic cell with 24% energy conversion efficiency, which is one of the best ratings available on the market, the company said. It's achieved through its Back Contact Cell technology, which places brackets and gridlines behind the solar cell for maximum absorption.

Its Dynamic Solar Tracking system monitors the panel's current and voltage, working alongside the Solar-First Energy system for prioritizing the sun's rays for energy savings and stability. It can even generate power in low-light conditions while the PC is idle.

The Yoga Solar PC can convert enough direct sunlight in 20 minutes to power up to one hour of video playback, according to the company. Measuring just 15 millimeters thin and weighing approximately 2.7 pounds, it's being called the world's first ultra-slim solar-powered PC.

This improves upon Samsung's NC215S, which was reportedly the first laptop to include an integrated solar panel in 2011 and needed two hours of sunlight to run for one hour.

Engineers and designers are realizing the potential of harnessing the sun's rays to power devices big and small across a variety of applications.

By leveraging renewable energy sources at every opportunity, we can more rapidly eliminate the use of dirty fuels and promote a cleaner, safer environment.

Aptera's battery-powered electric vehicle includes solar panels on much of its exterior that help extend its runtime, while other companies have designed portable solar cells to help charge electric vehicles while parked.

Lenovo has a track record of sustainable endeavors, championing repairs when possible to reduce waste, and offering cash for trade-ins so they can handle old devices more responsibly.

Mary Jacques, Lenovo's executive director of Global ESG and Regulatory Compliance, told The Cool Down last year: "Our customers are really hungry for more and more information about not just the products that they're buying, but the impact that we can have on their sustainability journey."

