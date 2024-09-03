Researchers make promising breakthrough with new generation of coated solar panels — here's what you need to know

With new types of solar panels, including lightweight and flexible designs, there are opportunities to expand distribution to new areas that previously seemed unlikely.

Recent research shows how to improve silicon and perovskite solar cell efficiency by applying a coating to smooth out surface defects, according to a report by Interesting Engineering.

There have been several advances in photovoltaic cells that combine silicon, a material that absorbs mostly red and infrared light, along with perovskite, a mineral that efficiently captures visible light, as detailed by the news outlet.

One of the latest reached efficiencies for solar cells was around 23%, but this new study shows the potential for improved efficiency while reducing costs, as the report detailed.

Tandem solar cells are made with a combination of two semiconductors that help capture more wavelengths of light at once, the news report explained. Monolithic tandem cells are when two semiconductor coatings are placed on top of one another, such as silicon wafers with perovskite.

Many wafers go through an expensive process that polishes their surface. However, those produced through the Czochralski method have tiny pyramidal structures and are much cheaper, per Interesting Engineering. The microtextures capture more light since they're less reflective. But when perovskite is applied, defects are created in the crystal lattice that reduce efficiency.

Now, a team of researchers has developed a new strategy for surface passivation that can smooth out those defects.

"A thiophenethylammonium compound with a trifluoromethyl group (CF3-TEA) is applied by a dynamic spray coating process. This forms a very uniform coat—even on microtextured surfaces," according to a release shared in the article.

"Surface modification with CF3-TEA allows perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells based on common textured wafers made of Czochralski silicon to attain a very high efficiency of nearly 31% and maintain long-term stability."

As of 2019, the share of U.S. energy derived from dirty fuels was 80%, although renewables surpassed coal that year. Solar power is growing quickly, which is great news, as moving toward sustainable energy will help reduce planet-warming pollution, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Solar is a pollution-free generation method, which can help improve air quality, reduce water use related to energy production, and has many crossover benefits when it replaces dirty energy electricity generation. The land where large-scale arrays are installed can be seeded with native plants and attract pollinators, which help drive biodiversity and improve crops.

Transparent coatings could be applied to windows, and flexible and stretchable designs could be used on bike charging stands and even clothing.

