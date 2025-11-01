Innovative company makes incredible breakthrough that could make solar panels dramatically cheaper: 'An important opportunity'

The solar cell manufacturing area at a Netherlands lab might call to mind the graphic application part of a shirt producer's facility.

That's because the country's Organisation for Applied Scientific Research, or TNO, is using screenprinting techniques to make panels. In the latest breakthrough, the team applied copper electrodes to the cells. The copper replaced silver, making the panels cheaper and production more sustainable given silver's scarcity, according to a news release.

"This result opens an important opportunity," Yu Wu, TNO solar energy group's principal investigator, said.

A thin line of copper is put on both sides of the cell using already-existing printing tech. TNO said that copper is 100 times cheaper and 1,000 times more abundant than silver. The innovation could relieve demand for solar-related silver use — expected to reach 50% of supply by 2035 — as panel production increases, per the Nederlandse Organisatie voor Toegepast Natuurwetenschappelijk Onderzoek.

Solar accounts for around 7% of the global energy mix, though it is the cheapest and fastest power source to develop. The BBC reported that it has been the fastest growing provider for 20 years in a row. Goldman Sachs added that solar installations are expected to rise 57% above 2024 levels by the end of the decade.

That's despite policy changes stateside and elsewhere that are friendlier to dirty fuels. The solar industry's durability is partly a result of its effectiveness in creating reliable electricity free of heat-trapping air pollution, with regular innovations pushing performance boundaries. Flexible solar cells, and even ones that fold, are part of the fascinating developments being logged.

It's all crucial to providing grid support as data center power demand continues to strain infrastructure. Energy free of planet-warming fumes is also vital. NASA experts have linked overheating to increased risks for severe heat waves that could soon leave some places uninhabitable, impacting even farm labor productivity and the food supply.

For TNO's part, the screen-printing process is expected to be an easy addition to panel manufacturing. The team is testing long-term durability of the cells it's making, per the release.

"Reducing the silver cost and availability burdens at little efficiency penalty while using standard manufacturing technologies is offering a fast-track introduction into production," MCPV Chief Technology Officer Benjamin Strahm said. MCPV is a panel manufacturer from the Netherlands that's partnering on the project.

