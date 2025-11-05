Scientists make breakthrough discovery that could revolutionize solar panels: 'This opens the door'

Patents have been filed for an innovative silicon solar cell coating that could increase efficiency, reduce heat, and extend panel lifetimes using singlet fission, according to pv magazine.

Researchers from the University of New South Wales discovered that, when used as a dye coating, the photostable dipyrrolonaphthyridinedione (DPND) molecule can increase the energy conversion efficiency of silicon photovoltaic cells, with potential for large-scale deployment.

"Crucially, we've developed a practical pathway to higher output silicon solar cells, without the cost and complexity of tandems, that industry can now trial," said UNSW professor Ekins-Daukes, per pv magazine.

Solar photovoltaic cells made with silicon account for about 95% of the panels sold today, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Single-junction crystalline solar cells have a theoretical efficiency limit of around 29%, but the UNSW researchers see greater potential with DPND.

"Silicon modules today typically achieve 20% to 25% efficiency. Singlet fission could lift that figure beyond 30%, meaning fewer panels are needed for the same energy output, lowering balance-of-system costs and opening applications in space-constrained rooftops, electric vehicles, and building-integrated photovoltaics," the researchers explained, per pv magazine.

Most solar cells convert one absorbed photon into a single electron-hole pair, the outlet explained, but with singlet fission, one high-energy photon generates two excited electron-hole pairs, essentially doubling the efficiency from the bluest part of the solar spectrum.

According to their research, tetracene, which has been used to boost solar efficiency in silicon photovoltaics through singlet fission, is photochemically unstable and therefore unsuitable for commercial applications.

With their new patented technology, the researchers believe singlet fission molecules on silicon solar cells could achieve an energy conversion efficiency of up to 42%. This design could also reduce their operating temperature by about 36 degrees, thereby extending panel lifetimes by approximately 4.5 years, per pv magazine.

With more efficient silicon solar panels, homeowners could generate more sustainable power from the sun's rays with smaller arrays, saving money and space. Free resources such as EnergySage can help consumers compare installation quotes from vetted installers.

Solar panels can also charge electric vehicles at home, further reducing costs and making more efficient electric vehicles more appealing to consumers than pollution-spewing gas-powered versions.

The report also referenced previous research by the UNSW team showing that photoluminescence emitted from singlet fission is linked to underlying molecular processes, which could be used for monitoring and diagnostics in photovoltaic manufacturing.

"This opens the door to discovering and optimizing a wide range of new materials that could one day boost the efficiency of silicon solar cells," said UNSW associate professor Murad Tayebjee, per pv magazine.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



