Scientists create incredible material that could boost performance of solar panels: 'Can be significantly enhanced'

By 2030, solar technology is expected to account for 80% of renewable energy growth.

As the costs of solar energy generation have dropped, installations have boomed around the world. However, there's work to be done in optimizing the efficiency of photovoltaic technologies and reducing the use of toxic materials.

Investigators from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin may have found a promising new way to address these challenges, according to a report by TechXplore.

Silicon has long been the go-to material for solar panels, but switching to perovskite could boost efficiency and allow for the creation of ultra-thin, lightweight solar cells.

Perovskite-based photovoltaics still struggle under environmental stresses such as heat and moisture, which has led to a variety of novel solutions to help improve their resilience.

The most efficient perovskite solar cells have also incorporated lead into their design, a toxic metal that's particularly dangerous to children.

As an alternative to lead-based perovskites, the researchers have found that by using phenothiazine — a self-assembled monolayer molecule abbreviated as Th-2EPT — they can achieve a higher power conversion efficiency with less toxicity.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

"We have demonstrated that the performance of tin perovskite photovoltaics can be significantly enhanced through targeted and rational molecular design," said Dr. Artem Musiienko, principal investigator in the study.

By 2030, solar technology is expected to account for 80% of renewable energy growth, driven by large solar plants and expanded rooftop installations for businesses and homes, according to the International Energy Agency.

This expansion of greener energy production is key to weaning society off of burning dirty fuels and instead harnessing more sustainable resources like the sun, wind, and hydropower.

Solar projects can even work in tandem with crop production, pollinator habitat development, and livestock grazing through the application of agrivoltaics, where photovoltaic panels share farming space, providing both shade and energy production.

By using tin perovskite solar cells with Th-2EPT, the researchers reported an efficiency of 8.2%, laying the groundwork for future photovoltaic advancements free of toxic lead.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.