Scientists make game-changing breakthrough that could unlock next-gen energy source: 'Turbocharged'

MIT researchers have discovered evidence that singlet exciton fission (SF) is possible with silicon solar cells, making strides in efficiency that could rival conventional photovoltaic devices.

In a recent study shared by pv magazine, the research team found that by using specific materials, they were able to demonstrate SF in silicon cells — where one photon can produce two electrons — which ultimately boosts efficiency.

"Up to now, we have only had indirect evidence that [it] is possible to couple singlet exciton fission to silicon," Marc A. Baldo, one of the study's authors, told pv magazine. "The breakthrough for us was to design an interface that transfers the electrons and holes sequentially into silicon instead of both at once."

The researchers built a silicon microwire cell with an interface based on a hafnium oxy-nitride film, which improves the coupling of tetracene and silicon, as the report explained. Tetracene and its derivatives are particularly well suited for facilitating singlet exciton fission.

Tests found that by depositing zinc phthalocyanine and tetracene on the device, there were significant enhancements in power conversion efficiency that effectively "turbocharged" the silicon solar cells.

In 2019, another MIT research group demonstrated the potential of the SF process, showing that it could lead to cell efficiencies as high as 35%, according to the report.

The process differs from most common approaches to increasing efficiency, many of which employ tandem cell designs that utilize two separate material layers in tandem.

Instead, those researchers said, "We're adding more current into the silicon as opposed to making two cells," pv magazine reported.

Improved solar cell efficiency is a key driver of the industry, with researchers striving to extract the maximum energy from each photovoltaic cell.

"This technology will compete with double junction concepts like perovskites on silicon," Baldo told pv magazine. He added, "It still has a long way to go. Most importantly, we need to increase efficiency and prove that the technology can be stable in sunlight."

This could eventually help reduce costs for solar energy sources while increasing their output.

Renewable energy accounted for over 30% of global electricity generation in 2024, according to a report by the Guardian. That's a major clean-energy milestone, showing the potential for ditching dirty fuels in favor of more environmentally friendly alternatives.

"The renewables future has arrived," Dave Jones, director of global insights for climate think tank Ember, told the Guardian. "Solar, in particular, is accelerating faster than anyone thought possible."

While researchers work to develop the next generation of photovoltaics, existing solar panel technology remains an efficient and eco-friendly way to generate electricity. Installing solar panels can also bring energy expenses down, potentially lowering them to as little as $0.

