Scientists create new compounds that could make solar energy technologies more efficient — here's how it works

As research on photoactive aggregates expands, scientists will likely find cheaper, more effective materials for solar cells.

National Renewable Energy Laboratory researchers have synthesized two different groups of molecules (called molecular aggregates) and explored the properties of these compounds that could ultimately help improve the performance and efficiency of solar panels and solar cells.

The aim of the research, which was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, was to understand how individual molecular properties influenced the behavior of the aggregates. From this, researchers could optimize the interaction of molecules in aggregates to potentially enhance solar energy harvesting, among other possible applications.

The team synthesized two molecular aggregates for the study: tetracene diacid (Tc-DA) and dimethyl ester (Tc-DE).

Because the base molecule tetracene acts as a semiconductor, per the American Chemical Society, insights about tetracene aggregates and derivatives could theoretically be used to enhance the ability to capture and transfer solar energy.

NREL senior scientist Justin Johnson explained in a news release: "For molecular-based light harvesting architectures that aim to use unconventional mechanisms to more efficiently use the solar spectrum than typical solar cells, it's the collective properties that determine efficiency."

Photoactive molecular aggregates — groups of two or more chromophores (molecules that absorb light at certain wavelengths, therefore reflecting color) — are of importance in part because of their potential to harvest and generate solar energy, as an NREL summary explained.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Nature uses hydrogen bonds in many types of aggregated architectures to tune energy landscapes in a similar fashion, like funneling water to a reservoir. Bringing such principles to artificial light-harvesting systems … is a logical pursuit that is leading to interesting consequences," Johnson said.

Tetracene is of particular interest because it can be used in singlet fission, a process that could further improve light energy conversion efficiency, as the NREL researchers explained.

As research on photoactive aggregates expands, scientists will likely find cheaper, more effective materials for solar cells, which would make clean energy more accessible and ultimately help lower homeowners' electric bills.

Breakthroughs in solar technology are happening all the time, from researchers developing a microconcentrator photovoltaics system with 36% conversion efficiency to scientists creating printable solar cells that can be used on vehicles, buildings, and even clothing.

Using tetracene-based solutions in solar technologies could unlock even more sun power, leading to less planet-warming air pollution and making the air healthier to breathe. By working with nature, we can create a brighter future, where both people and the planet can thrive.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.