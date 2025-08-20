Energy company announces $850 million facility set to boost US manufacturing: 'Invigorate our economy with abundant energy'

The plant is expected to create 1,800 new manufacturing jobs.

One of the biggest solar cell factories in the United States is under construction and set to produce solar cells by the end of 2026.

According to Electrek, T1 Energy plans to spend $850 million on its new project, the G2_Austin 5 GW Solar Cell Facility in Milam County, Texas.

The publication observed that there are significantly more solar module factories than solar cell factories in the U.S., so this will be a notable boost to the nation's solar industry.

Solar cells are the individual building blocks, made of semiconductor materials, that convert sunlight into energy. BR Solar Group explained, "Multiple solar cells are wired together in a panel to provide a more substantial and useful power output."

Solar cell technology is evolving, with companies trying to figure out how to make photovoltaics stretchable, transparent, and more cost-efficient.

Since solar cells make up solar panels, increasing solar cell production would make the U.S. solar supply chain more self-sufficient, meaning less reliance on expensive imports.

This solar cell plant will also create 1,800 new manufacturing jobs, according to Electrek.

With more solar cell manufacturing in the U.S., solar energy will become increasingly accessible.

T1's chairman of the board and CEO, Daniel Barcelo, said, per Electrek, "Our facilities will manufacture solar cells and modules to invigorate our economy with abundant energy."

