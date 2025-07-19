EV driver can't contain excitement after installing next-gen home charger: 'This is an absolute game-changer'

"Being able to charge at home is brilliant."

Keeping your EV charged can be challenging if you don't have a car park, but one driver was able to use the new rules in their city to install a fast and easy charger.

Sarah (@electrify_this) is a TikToker who is passionate about finding ways to reduce their pollution impact and encourages others to do the same. In one clip, she explains new regulations in Sydney: "This is an absolute game changer."

#kerbocharge ♬ original sound - Electrify This @electrify_this This is an ABSOLUTE GAME CHANGER. THANK YOU @innerwestcouncil for being a leader in this space.

The new policy allows EV owners to install high-voltage dedicated charging ports and then run the cable out into the street using a cable cover.

Sarah believes, "A dedicated home charger would mean mass adoption of EVs is possible in areas like the inner west of Sydney, where 67% of households can't charge at home."

This dedicated port would mean that drivers won't have to go out of their way to find public EV stations or wait in random parking lots for their cars to charge. They also explain that these upgraded and dedicated outlets are much faster than the previous generation. To charge the car all the way to 100% before would have taken nearly 12 hours, while with the new plug, it will only take half that time.

EVs have increased in popularity in recent years due to investment in infrastructure like this and public charging stations. Increased efficiency and availability have made it faster to charge and easier to go long distances in an electric car.

Though it hasn't been smooth sailing, along with more readily available cars have come setbacks. EV owners have faced harassment and vandalism, with some people having their cars keyed. Charging stations have also been targeted, with cables regularly being cut or damaged.

Fortunately, every advancement is a step in the right direction, and progress is rarely linear. Improved access to electric vehicles is having a positive impact on the planet with fewer combustion engines on the road.

TikTokers were thrilled to learn about this new Australian rule.

One person was a bit jealous of the new charger, saying, "Being able to charge at home is brilliant, here in the UK, public charging is really expensive."

Someone else didn't think their local government would be into this type of rule: "Wow, your council must be great! I could only imagine what mine would say."

Another person simply added, "That's an awesome idea."

