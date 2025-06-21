Researchers stunned after losing critical tool to monitor approaching hurricanes: 'You don't know how important something is until you take it away'

It gives researchers a long-term, ground-level view that's unmatched.

Forecasters are heading into the 2025 hurricane season without one of their most powerful tools. For the first time in four years, Saildrones won't be in the water collecting real-time data from inside storms, CNN reported.

What happened?

For the past four years, Saildrones have sailed directly into hurricanes, measuring wave height, wind speed, and energy transfer between the ocean and atmosphere.

That kind of detailed, continuous information has been key for scientists trying to improve storm forecasts and understand what makes a hurricane intensify quickly.

However, since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration missed its deadline to request deployment bids, Saildrone wasn't able to prep in time, per CNN.

Other tools, including sensors dropped from planes or balloons launched into the upper atmosphere, can still collect data but only for a few moments.

Saildrones give researchers a long-term, ground-level view that's unmatched.

Why is this concerning?

As hurricanes grow stronger due to rising ocean temperatures, precise forecasting tools are more essential than ever.

Oceans absorb and store heat-trapping pollution created from burning dirty energy, and that extra heat can act like fuel, turning a mild storm into a monster.

These shifting weather patterns are a sign of how an overheated planet is supercharging these extreme weather events, making them more powerful and more dangerous to communities.

When experts don't have the tools to monitor that process in real time, they lose a valuable edge in forecasting, and that can affect how communities prepare.

This pattern contributes to higher insurance premiums and greater risks to homes and businesses. It can even cause injury or death.

"You don't know how important something is until you take it away," NOAA oceanographer Gregory Foltz told CNN, emphasizing the stakes of the Saildrones' absence.

What can I do to help?

If you live in a storm-prone area, installing solar panels alongside battery storage can help you make your home more resilient when extreme weather events occur.

You can also support smarter infrastructure in your area, with solutions such as underground tunnels to capture floodwater and green roofs that absorb rainfall.

Cities have implemented similar innovations. For example, St. Petersburg, Florida's flood-monitoring task force uses real-time data to guide new infrastructure, including stormwater pumps and seawalls.

Everyday actions such as reducing your reliance on gas-powered appliances and staying informed about emergency preparedness in your area can also help.

