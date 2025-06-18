  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts warn of growing danger as first hurricane of the season intensifies in Pacific: 'Likely to cause life-threatening surf'

by Daniel Gala
For families living along coastlines, stronger storms can bring flooding, power outages, and costly damage.

The Pacific hurricane season is off to a powerful start, with Hurricane Barbara rapidly forming off Mexico's western coast, a stark reminder of how our changing environment is fueling stronger and faster storms.

What's happening?

The tropical storm quickly grew into a Category 1 hurricane off the coast of western Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

CBS News reported that Barbara was located about 115 miles southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, with sustained winds of 75 mph and moving northwest at 10 mph. 

Though no coastal warnings have been issued yet, experts say the storm is creating dangerous ocean conditions.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the National Hurricane Center said.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding in Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco.

Why is Hurricane Barbara concerning?

While hurricanes are nothing new, scientists say human-caused environmental changes are making them more intense. 

For families living along coastlines, stronger storms can bring flooding, power outages, and costly damage, and since they're harder to forecast, there's often less time to prepare.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a 60% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, with up to 19 named storms. 

Recent New York Times reporting showed that warming oceans are like fuel for storms, helping them grow faster and hit harder. 

This kind of extreme weather is increasingly amplified by heat-trapping pollution, putting storms on steroids.

What's being done about stronger storms?

Although we can't stop hurricanes from forming, we can take action to protect ourselves and limit their impact in the future.

Cities are installing natural flood barriers, updating infrastructure, and improving warning systems to help people stay safe.

On a personal level, choosing electric appliances instead of gas, switching to clean energy, and installing solar panels can make a difference. Installing solar panels alongside battery storage can help people make their homes more resilient when extreme weather events occur.

EnergySage provides a free way to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Other tools and projects are helping communities weather these changes, including flood-mapping tech used in China and programs that offer rebates for home upgrades to better withstand storms. One startup is helping families keep cool affordably during heat waves, and advances in storm forecasting are giving people more time to prepare.

