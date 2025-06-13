New study predicts devastating change in future hurricane behavior: 'Can change in different ways'

New research suggests that as global temperatures rise, an alarming change will occur, exacerbating the already devastating impact of hurricanes.

What's happening?

The joint study conducted by researchers from Colorado State University and the University of Florida modeled how an overheating planet will affect the frequency and severity of hurricanes. Using Hurricane Frances in 2004 as a reference point, the team modeled different scenarios of a similar hurricane striking North-Central Florida. As the National Weather Service notes, Frances was a particularly destructive hurricane, causing extensive property damage.

"There's no such thing as one climate change, the climate can change in different ways," explained Sabrina Cohen, lead author of the paper and a graduate assistant pursuing a Ph.D. at Colorado State University. "We looked at quite an extreme climate scenario."

In the worst-case scenario, where no action is taken to curb the planet-heating emissions of dirty energy sources, the researchers found that a future Frances-type hurricane would have twice the rainfall and cause far more damage. This was in line with other studies that suggested a 7% increase for each degree Celsius the planet's average temperature increases.

Why are wetter hurricanes such a concern?

Warming ocean temperatures are leading to an increase in extreme weather events and intensifying them. It's not the winds that cause the most devastation of a hurricane, but the flooding that follows. Florida is especially vulnerable due to its rapidly growing population and rate of urban development.

As Florida Today reported, the Sunshine State's population could reach 33.7 million by 2070 from its current number of 22.3 million. Accordingly, the developed areas of the state will double in size to accommodate this massive population increase. That means less area where the excess rainfall can be absorbed.

The problem is further compounded by political squabbles at the state and federal levels. As the Miami Herald reported, Senate Bill 180 will make it harder for Floridians to rebuild stronger homes after a hurricane hits by streamlining the permit process, which some critics are calling "short-sighted." At the national level, the agencies responsible for tracking and managing disasters are facing steep budget cuts.

What's being done about more intense hurricanes?

There's nothing that can prevent a hurricane from happening, but there are plenty of steps that can be taken ahead of time to mitigate its impact. It's essential to stay informed of climate issues and prepare by identifying risks and securing your home.

As power outages are commonplace in the aftermath of a hurricane, it's wise to invest in battery storage. When installed with solar panels, it can not only save money, but it will also help in the long-term transition to clean, renewable energy. EnergySage has some valuable online tools for exploring your options and getting the best deal.

