Scientists observe phenomenon in tropics that hasn't occurred in years: 'Significant factor'

Scientists have observed changes this year in the tropics that haven't happened in several years. This unusual trend could have an impact on tropical cyclone activity for 2025.

What's happening?

Ocean waters that influence tropical cyclones have become warmer as global temperatures rise. But that wasn't the case this year, as scientists found the North Atlantic Ocean had cooled by around 2 degrees Fahrenheit compared to this time last year, Fox Weather reported. It is an important change that those who forecast tropical activity are taking into account.

Ocean temperatures measured in late April were close to those observed six years ago. Even though the North Atlantic may have cooled compared to a year ago, it is important to note that the temperature is still warmer than the averages observed from 1982 to 2010 and 1991 to 2020. Nevertheless, this year's change stands out next to the record-breaking heat observed during recent seasons.

"One significant factor is the persistent Bermuda High, which has been fairly steadfast and centered northeast of the island nation of Bermuda," meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck said. "The ridge has helped to strengthen easterly trade winds across the Atlantic, allowing for ocean upwelling and leading to a drop in sea surface temperatures."

Why are cooler temperatures in the North Atlantic important?

If the Bermuda High weakens, ocean temperatures will likely bounce back. Computer models in early May did not suggest that this would occur, which could mean the start of this year's Atlantic hurricane season will feature below-average sea surface temperatures. That is a scenario that hasn't happened in a long time in the North Atlantic.

Disturbances in spring often develop off Africa's west coast. But this setup might dampen or delay early-season tropical system development. Outside the North Atlantic, other breeding grounds for tropical systems remain warm enough to spark tropical cyclone development.

What's being done about rising temperatures' influence on tropical cyclones?

The cooling of the North Atlantic is an anomaly, as sea surface temperatures across the planet have consistently warmed over the past several years. Global ocean temperatures in April were 1.6 degrees above average, the second-highest mark on record.

Warmer-than-normal oceans in 2024 had huge impacts on the Atlantic hurricane season, which featured 11 storms. A Climate Central analysis found "human-caused global warming elevated ocean temperatures and boosted all eleven storms' intensities, increasing their highest sustained wind speeds by 9 to 28 mph."

Learning about critical climate issues, including how the overheating planet is affecting tropical storms and hurricanes, is important. Spreading the word by sharing knowledge with family and friends can help raise awareness about these issues. These efforts can help spur local action to tackle the tough problems posed by the warming world.

