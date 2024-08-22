Researchers sound alarm as major US city faces severe threat of rising water levels — here's what you need to know

"We had to use our boats to rescue people standing on top of the roofs of cars."

When it comes to rising sea levels caused by a changing climate, Miami is the canary in the coal mine — or, rather, the canary that might be underwater before long.

What's happening?

While Florida has dealt with heavy rainfall for many decades, residents in the South have noticed an uptick in the severity of the issue, Nature World News (NWN) reported.

Earlier this summer, heavy rainfall prompted a rare flash flood emergency to be declared in Miami and the surrounding areas. Without adequate drainage infrastructure, CNN explained, there was nowhere for rainfall to recede, which led to some cities accumulating over 20 inches of rain.

"We had to use our boats to rescue people standing on top of the roofs of cars," Broward County Sheriff's Office fire rescue battalion chief Michael Kane told CNN. His office received hundreds of rescue calls.

NWN described the financial repercussions as "dire, with insurance costs for homes and vehicles soaring as the local sea levels continue to rise."

Why is this so concerning?

Miami has an elevation of just three feet, putting it at real risk of submersion in the coming century. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the sea level along the U.S. coastline is predicted to rise up to 12 inches in the next 30 years.

This serves as a "wake-up call," per NWN. Among other threats, the outlet mentioned that residential and vehicle insurance rates are "skyrocketing" given the "frequent and unpredictable flooding."

For homeowners, it's already a reality in many states. From wildfires to hurricanes and high winds, a staggering 39 million homes are at high risk of losing their coverage.

And for many, the threat of losing their home pales in comparison to the fear of losing their loved ones to natural disasters. Their fears are, unfortunately, justified: The National Safety Council found that weather-related deaths are up 20%, and injuries have increased by 120% since 2019.

These dangers aren't just coincidence. The steady rise of atmospheric temperatures from human-related gas pollution is correlated with more extreme weather. And until pollution is lowered, the planet will see a continued increase in all of these threats.

What's being done about this?

"The consensus among scientists is clear," NWN reported. "The real answer to South Florida's predicament is to slow down the burning of fossil fuels that cause climate change."

Whether it's switching to clean energy sources like solar or thermal power, innovating around smart technology to improve energy efficiency, or migrating away from car use, there are numerous ways to work towards these changes as individuals and communities.

In the meantime, there are also groups innovating around building more climate-resilient homes to protect residents.

