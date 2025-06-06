Officials brace for hurricane season ahead of 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina — here's how they're preparing

It is important to prepare for the possibility of extreme weather conditions.

City leaders in New Orleans are prepared for the 2025 hurricane season, which has officially begun.

They said they have learned their lessons from Hurricane Katrina 20 years ago, as well as other extreme storms, and have new and improved disaster preparedness measures in place.

What's happening?

As Axios New Orleans reported, New Orleans officials are ready to promptly open shelters and cooling centers for residents to handle extreme summer heat.

These efforts can help people avoid suffering from heat-related conditions following power outages and blackouts that can take out residential air conditioning systems.

New Orleans now has solar-powered "community lighthouses" at churches and community centers to address fragile grid issues. Meanwhile, the city has strengthened levees and the power grid while improving storm forecasting and communication with and among residents.

However, officials still emphasized the need for individuals and families to take disaster preparedness into their own hands and build their own resilience when strong storms hit.

Why are city hurricane preparations important?

Human-induced climate change intensifies and escalates extreme weather events like hurricanes. Storms are becoming more powerful than ever before, posing increased risks to New Orleans and other vulnerable coastal communities.

It is encouraging to hear that New Orleans has taken additional precautionary measures to prepare for storms. However, there are also concerns and uncertainties about the future of the national FEMA disaster response under the Trump administration.

Although the National Hurricane Center noted in its first daily tropical outlook of the season on May 15 that all was quiet, as Axios shared, the most active hurricane period in the Gulf is typically in August and September.

What can I do to improve my extreme storm resilience?

City disaster preparedness actions are undoubtedly helpful, but they might not be enough to keep you and your family safe during an extreme storm. Creating your own personal emergency plan and discussing it with your family members, friends, and neighbors is critical.

One thing you can do in advance to boost your storm resilience is to install solar panels. If you generate your own energy rather than relying on the grid, you can keep your appliances and cooling system on to remain safe and healthy during a blackout.

EnergySage makes saving up to $10,000 on solar installation costs easy with its free tool to compare quotes from vetted local installers.

Due to the upfront costs required, purchasing solar panels isn't a feasible option for everyone. To reduce your initial investment, consider leasing solar panels.

If panels are connected to the grid without a battery system or grid disconnection switch, you will generally lose power if the grid goes out, but they still offer plenty of benefits. Beyond being better for the environment than relying on dirty fuels, they can help protect homeowners from fluctuating electricity prices. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program helps homeowners install panels for no money down while locking in low energy rates.

Meanwhile, weatherizing your home makes it more capable of withstanding dangerous conditions. Hurricane prep, such as packing a go-bag, stocking up on non-perishable food, and keeping a supply of fresh water, is also important, while evacuation orders must be followed.

