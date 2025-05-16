Tech company develops incredible portable power supply with impressive performance: 'A natural evolution'

The device could even save you money.

Shine has been offering off-the-grid wind power to users since its first portable turbine unit shipped in late 2022, and its clean energy quest continues as it prepares to launch its upgraded model 2.0.

Campers, hikers, and adventurers rely on portable power supplies to fuel essential equipment such as lighting and location tracking, but there needs to be a way to recharge batteries when they get tapped out.

Portable power is also useful to have around the house as a backup option, particularly in case the power goes out.

Shine's portable wind turbine provides a sustainable solution for such scenarios. It's a 3-pound, football-shaped device when collapsed, but when unfurled, its blades can capture energy from winds between 8 and 28 miles per hour.

Wind power, on a larger scale, makes up 10.1% of all renewable energy generated in the U.S., and its reach continues to grow. In fact, wind power accounts for 25% of electricity produced in eight states.

Harnessing this energy on a microcosmic level is efficient enough to power small 12-volt devices such as smartphones and laptops, although energy generation depends on air speed and placement.

The first generation of the Shine Portable Wind Turbine is available at a discount while the next generation goes through testing before its launch. You can preorder it now.

Model 2.0 will be a 50-watt turbine with 75 watts of USB-C PD fast charging for devices and power stations. It will also include a rechargeable 12,000-milliampere-hour lithium-ion battery that can store generated energy for later use.

The advent of more portable, personal charging solutions — including solar panels and wind turbines — gives people the freedom to move while reducing reliance on burning dirty fuels for energy.

These devices can also save you money since you're converting abundant and free resources such as the sun and wind into electricity.

"Shine 2.0 is a natural evolution of our original turbine, offering even greater charging versatility, comfort, and peace of mind," said Rachel Carr, co-founder of Aurea Technologies, Shine's parent company, in a press release. "Whether you're exploring off-grid or facing a power outage at home, this turbine provides renewable energy to fast charge your devices when you need them most."

