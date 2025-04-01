  • Tech Tech

Tech expert shares demo of next-gen portable energy source during power outage: 'It can actually run a microwave and a grill'

"I can cook and recharge the battery bank at the same time."

by Samantha Hindman
"I can cook and recharge the battery bank at the same time."

Photo Credit: YouTube

Power outages are becoming more common across the U.S., and a new video is showing just how far portable batteries have come as a potential solution.

YouTube tech expert Tools. Electro. DIY (@ToolsElectroDIY) recently demonstrated the capabilities of DJI's new Power 1000, a compact backup battery that runs on solar or grid power. 

In the video, he powered an electric grill, a laptop, a wireless microphone, and a solar panel simultaneously with a single unit.

"I can cook and recharge the battery bank at the same time," he said, adding, "It can actually run a microwave and a grill at the same time."

While portable battery stations have been around for years, this one appears to pack more output and faster charging than most models. It can be fully recharged in about 70 minutes from a wall outlet or in roughly 90 minutes with solar panels, according to the company.

In an emergency, the Power 1000 can even give a Tesla Model 3 a few extra miles of charge.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

As extreme weather and an aging grid continue to cause more frequent blackouts, demand for clean, reliable backup energy is rising. 

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average annual number of weather-related power outages has increased by almost 80% since 2011. 

Grid infrastructure will need major upgrades to handle the shift to renewables. But tools like this, and even software-driven solutions like Gridraven's AI-powered grid tech, are helping bridge the gap in the meantime.

On a smaller scale, more households and institutions are investing in solar-powered charging solutions. Dartmouth College recently installed an off-grid EV charger that runs entirely on sun power, while MINI launched a similar station in South Africa.

What would you do if natural disasters were threatening your home?

Move somewhere else 🌎

Reinforce my home 🏠

Nothing 🤷

This is happening already 😬

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

These are all signs of a growing push for flexible, resilient clean energy systems that don't rely on outdated infrastructure.

While products like the Power 1000 won't replace the grid, this kind of tech could offer some much-needed peace of mind for people looking for a cleaner, quieter alternative to a generator.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x