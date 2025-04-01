Tech expert shares demo of next-gen portable energy source during power outage: 'It can actually run a microwave and a grill'

"I can cook and recharge the battery bank at the same time."

Power outages are becoming more common across the U.S., and a new video is showing just how far portable batteries have come as a potential solution.

YouTube tech expert Tools. Electro. DIY (@ToolsElectroDIY) recently demonstrated the capabilities of DJI's new Power 1000, a compact backup battery that runs on solar or grid power.

In the video, he powered an electric grill, a laptop, a wireless microphone, and a solar panel simultaneously with a single unit.

"I can cook and recharge the battery bank at the same time," he said, adding, "It can actually run a microwave and a grill at the same time."

While portable battery stations have been around for years, this one appears to pack more output and faster charging than most models. It can be fully recharged in about 70 minutes from a wall outlet or in roughly 90 minutes with solar panels, according to the company.

In an emergency, the Power 1000 can even give a Tesla Model 3 a few extra miles of charge.

As extreme weather and an aging grid continue to cause more frequent blackouts, demand for clean, reliable backup energy is rising.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average annual number of weather-related power outages has increased by almost 80% since 2011.

Grid infrastructure will need major upgrades to handle the shift to renewables. But tools like this, and even software-driven solutions like Gridraven's AI-powered grid tech, are helping bridge the gap in the meantime.

On a smaller scale, more households and institutions are investing in solar-powered charging solutions. Dartmouth College recently installed an off-grid EV charger that runs entirely on sun power, while MINI launched a similar station in South Africa.

These are all signs of a growing push for flexible, resilient clean energy systems that don't rely on outdated infrastructure.

While products like the Power 1000 won't replace the grid, this kind of tech could offer some much-needed peace of mind for people looking for a cleaner, quieter alternative to a generator.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.