Wind power makes incredible first-ever achievement relative to coal power: 'Now we are seeing it as a major component'

"Even five years ago, you could see wind as a little supplement to the energy system."

In 2024, wind power has made a milestone as the United States transitions from dirty energy to cleaner, more affordable energy sources.

According to The New York Times, in the U.S., wind turbines produced more energy in March and April than coal plants. It was the first time wind power surpassed coal power for two consecutive months, the Times noted, citing the Energy Information Administration.

Power generated by coal is usually the highest in the summer and winter months when energy is in high demand. In spring, particularly in April, coal use decreases, and renewable energy use rises, as the Times detailed.

The cost of constructing new turbines and other renewable power sources has decreased in recent years due to technological advances. Tax incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act and new regulations have all contributed to the growing use of wind power.

The new regulations include transitioning to all renewable energy by 2050 or sooner. More than 20 states have enacted this, including North Carolina, Nebraska, and Minnesota, according to the Times report.

Additionally, coal capacity has decreased by almost 50% from 2000 to 2024, while wind capacity has grown by 60 times, per the Times.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Even five years ago, you could see wind as a little supplement to the energy system," said Cory Arce Gessert, a vice president of project development at DNV, an energy consulting firm, per the Times. "And now we are seeing it as a major component, a necessary component."

There is still a long way to go since dirty energy overall was still the primary energy source in April 2024. Wind and solar energy were small amounts, with wind producing 15% and solar 6%.

In April, coal still generated 12% of energy, nuclear power generated 18.5%, and natural gas 39%, all according to the news outlet.

As wind power capacity grows, it will benefit communities even more. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, more than 125,000 people work in the wind power industry. There is potential for the industry to support hundreds of thousands more jobs by 2050.

It also brings economic growth to communities. For instance, in 2022, new wind project investments contributed $20 billion to the U.S. economy, per the DOE.

It's also one of the cheapest forms of energy — meaning families can spend their money on other things they need.

Wind power also set a record in the UK last year. Windstorm Pia produced winds of over 80 miles per hour, generating a lot of energy. Between 8:00 and 8:30 am on December 21, 2023, the UK's wind farms produced 21.8 gigawatts of power, the most generated in a half-hour period, as the Guardian reported.

As wind power is increasing, it's an excellent option for communities to save money on energy, but it's not the only way you can save money on your utility bills. You can join community solar, switch to LED bulbs, and wash your clothes in cold water.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.