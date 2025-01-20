Researchers extend next-gen battery lifespan by 750% — here's the surprising material that made it possible

Researchers have uncovered a way to extend the lifespan of next-generation lithium batteries by 750% using water, a game-changer that could lead to a revolution in environmentally friendly energy storage.

Scientists have long been high on the potential of lithium-based batteries as the future of energy storage. As the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation points out, the popularity of lithium batteries is increasing dramatically. "Lithium-Ion batteries are rechargeable and are used in vaping devices, many personal electronics such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops, e-bikes, electric toothbrushes, tools, hoverboards, scooters, and for solar power backup storage."

But certain properties of lithium metal have made these batteries prone to fires, as well as limited lifespans. That's where Professor Il-Doo Kim of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Professor Jiyoung Lee of Ajou University come in. Their collaborative study sought to create a solution to these problems as well as address the environmental impact of lithium battery production.

Lithium metal needs an artificial protective layer to create an interface with the electrolyte to power the batteries. But traditionally, these protective layers have been made using toxic materials. As the scientists pointed out in their published study in the journal Advanced Materials, "The environmental impact of the manufacturing process and materials of the artificial layer is often overlooked."

In addition to their negative environmental impact, the commonly used protective layers are extremely costly. And they do little to increase the lifespan of the batteries themselves.

The scientists used a hollow nanofiber as an artificial protective layer they manufactured through an electrospinning process using guar gum extracted from plants and water as the only solvent. And they found the new method dramatically increased battery lifespan. "The battery retained 93.3% of its capacity even after 300 charge-discharge cycles, achieving world-class performance."

And in even more good news, the scientists confirmed the artificial protective layers they created decomposed naturally in about a month's time.

This is only the latest innovation in lithium battery production. Recently, another group of scientists in Russia used nickel-based oxides to increase lithium battery efficiency. And another group of researchers recently developed a new cathode for lithium batteries that led to a massive increase in the amount of energy that can be stored in a battery.

The ramifications of this breakthrough are astounding. Consumers can expect more efficient batteries powering their everyday products. And beyond that, the negative environmental impact and waste of battery production will be significantly reduced.

