An astounding 30% of US power capacity now comes from these energy sources — and the trend is only projected to grow

The future is looking brighter than ever with new reports on the growth of clean energy.

According to Electrek, renewable energy sources now make up 30% of the total power capacity in the United States, marking a significant milestone in the country's shift toward cleaner, more sustainable energy.

This breakthrough comes at a time when the demand for renewable options, such as solar and wind, is skyrocketing — and the trend shows no signs of slowing down.

This exciting development stems from data provided by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in its latest Energy Infrastructure Update, which highlighted that June 2024 was the 10th consecutive month in which solar led new energy capacity installations.

Solar alone now accounts for nearly 9% of the nation's utility-scale generating capacity, with wind close behind at 11.8%. Together, solar and wind power make up nearly 21% of the country's electricity-generating capacity, which is a massive leap from where they stood just a decade ago.

The positive impacts of this growth are already starting to be felt. As renewable energy sources expand, they help reduce the nation's reliance on dirty fuels, such as gas and oil, leading to cleaner air and less pollution.

At the same time, renewables provide more affordable energy options for consumers. Solar energy, in particular, is projected to become the second-largest source of U.S. power generation within the next three years, per Electrek, overtaking coal and possibly even natural gas. This would lead to lower energy bills and a healthier environment for everyone.

This surge in renewable energy isn't just good for the planet; it's also generating excitement across industries. Forecasts suggest that renewables will make up more than 36% of the country's energy mix within three years.

"With each passing month, renewables — led by solar — expand their contribution to the nation's electrical capacity," said Ken Bossong, executive director of the nonprofit SUN DAY Campaign.

