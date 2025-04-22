Scientists make surprising discovery while studying pistachios: 'We're getting information...'

The team believes the research sets the stage for progress on multiple fronts.

Scientists in California are taking a closer look at pistachios to ensure that the billion-dollar crop has a bright future.

A team from UC Davis was able to examine the nut's DNA and create a much more detailed genome sequence, which could facilitate the breeding of more nutritious and resilient pistachios and aid in crop management.

The study was published in New Phytologist, and the researchers unveiled their findings in a news release.

California accounts for 99% of America's pistachios, generating $3 billion in economic value in the state, per the release. Despite those lofty numbers, the DNA sequencing of pistachios before the study was limited and of low quality.

The shifting climate prompted the scientists to take action. Pistachios thrive in cold winters and benefit from the fog that cools the Central Valley in California, which allows the trees to flower properly. As temperatures creep up, growers are sustaining ever-larger losses. According to the researchers, a pistachio tree requires a commitment of up to 50 years.

For that reason, having a better understanding of pistachio DNA to guide new breeding and crop management could play a huge role in improving the nut's outlook. The scientists successfully mapped out the Kerman cultivar, the most abundant variety of pistachio.

"The improvement in accuracy of the new reference genome is like going from a hand-drawn map of a landscape to a satellite image from Google Earth," said the study's co-corresponding author J. Grey Monroe.

With the much-improved sequencing, the team discovered valuable insights about the crop. Four distinct stages in the seven-month pistachio growth period were uncovered, which could help guide growers.

"Knowing how the nut changes through development will help farmers make better decisions, like when to water their trees, leading to more sustainable pistachio production," explained co-corresponding author Bárbara Blanco-Ulate.

Another revelation was in how nutrients like protein and unsaturated fats matriculate via their genes and pathways in pistachios.

"We're getting information about how all these nutritional characteristics are gained in pistachios and how we can improve that from a management perspective," noted Blanco-Ulate.

The UC Davis research adds to the growing field of research looking to bolster crops. This includes engineering more resilient crops like rice, wheat, quinoa, and potatoes that are better equipped to handle extreme weather like droughts, heat waves, and heavy rainfall. Other work has involved creating healthier versions of these staples to deliver more nutrients to consumers.

As the world sets heat records and extreme weather consequently ramps up, these solutions will help farmers navigate the difficult obstacles ahead.

Excitingly, the UC Davis team believes its research sets the stage for progress on multiple fronts. For one, the scientists think the information can help breeders make more nutritious pistachios. Additionally, the findings could help form a better understanding of pistachio growth that can help farmers sidestep challenges like pests and fungal infections while enhancing their harvest strategies.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.