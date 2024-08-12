Expert issues warning as temperatures reach unprecedented highs 2 days in a row: 'We are now in truly uncharted territory'

"What is truly staggering is how large the difference is between the temperature of the last 13 months and the previous temperature records."

Setting records in the Olympics is always cause for celebration. But what about records in extreme weather? Well, Earth just set a record for the hottest day ever recorded — not once but twice, on two consecutive days.

What's happening?

The New York Times reported on the recent records, which occurred July 21 and then again July 22. On the 21st, the global mean temperature hit 62.76 degrees Fahrenheit (17.09 degrees Celsius), the hottest on record. Then, it hit 62.87 degrees Fahrenheit (17.15 degrees Celsius).

This data was presented by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service. "What is truly staggering is how large the difference is between the temperature of the last 13 months and the previous temperature records," director Carlo Buontempo stated, per the Times. "We are now in truly uncharted territory and as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see new records being broken in future months and years."

Why is breaking these records concerning?

This unprecedented heat is concerning because heat acts like "steroids" for weather. The global mean temperatures of Earth have been increasing over time, which is a signal of the changing climate. This shift in our climate, in turn, impacts weather events, with heat increasing the severity of any given weather event.

For example, higher temperatures increase sea-surface temperatures, which then increase the severity of rainfall and hurricanes, as outlined by Earthjustice. Higher global temperatures can also increase the severity of drought and the likelihood and severity of wildfires.

Rising global temperatures are caused by dirty pollution. If this pollution continues, "record-breaking heat will become even more common, as will extreme weather events like droughts, wildfires, and floods," the Times reported. Extreme weather events such as these have serious impacts on us, causing adverse health effects, damaging our communities, and wreaking havoc on ecosystems.

What's being done about record breaking global mean temperatures?

Since rising global mean temperatures are caused by dirty energy from sources including coal, oil, and natural gas, finding alternatives to this kind of energy is key to curbing temperatures and therefore severe weather.

Switching to renewable energy is one of the best ways to do that. Whether at an individual level or on a larger scale, there are steps you can take that will not only benefit the environment but also save you some money. Examples include signing up for a green power plan or signing up for a community solar program to support solar energy without the hassle of installing your own panels.

