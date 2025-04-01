Researcher stuns farmers with revolutionary crop that could help solve food crisis: 'We're just getting started'

"With the right funding and partnerships, the two teams will be able to make real, meaningful changes."

Our planet's changing climate is profoundly impacting the agricultural industry, with increased challenges due to droughts, heavy rains, high winds, and devastating wildfires.

Researchers have been working to develop resilient crops that can withstand extreme weather and thrive to support our food supply.

As Public News Service reported, Melinda Yerka, an associate professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, developed a new type of climate-conscious grain.

She created resilient sorghum that can be used for gluten-free human foods and dairy cow feed. Traditional crops are struggling to survive in the increasingly hotter and drier Nevada climate. Therefore, her sorghum can fill this void and allow farmers to adapt their businesses.

"Sorghum is a very good alternative grain crop for various uses," Yerka said. "Primarily, it is used as an animal feed in the United States, but it is also a good alternative crop to replace corn, for example, in dairy silages."

Yerka and her team developed over 200 varieties of sorghum that are affordable, require little water, and deliver high yields. While the alfalfa traditionally grown in the region requires about 30 to 40 inches of water annually, sorghum only needs 20 to 25 inches.

Farmers nationwide have contacted Yerka about her drought-tolerant sorghum. She established Yerka Seeds to commercialize the varieties and make them readily available for agriculture.

Now, Yerka is looking to scale up her business to meet the growing demand for high-performing sorghum. She may license her varieties to companies that can produce greater quantities for commercial use. She also plans to organize an event to educate farmers, chefs, mills, and bakers about how to use her sorghum.

Yerka's sorghum success is inspiring because it shows the potential of climate-resistant crops and the agricultural industry's openness to adaptation.

The future of our food supply may shift in the years ahead, with some crops failing to thrive and others emerging as viable alternatives. Food costs are already increasing because of Earth's rising temperatures.

However, altering farming techniques and embracing new developments give us hope for sustainable, long-term nutrition.

"I'm looking for folks who want to play with my materials to make beer, tortillas, or bread," Yerka said. "We can all get together and sample things and decide as a community which varieties are best for our region. Then, we can start working with local farmers to produce it."

She also shared: "I'm excited about the progress we've made in both the University's Yerka Lab and Yerka Seeds, but we're just getting started. With the right funding and partnerships, the two teams will be able to make real, meaningful changes in agriculture and the food sciences."

