  • Tech Tech

Scientists develop game-changing crops capable of withstanding extreme conditions — here's the futuristic method they used

This development can be massive for the global food supply.

by Patrick Long
This development can be massive for the global food supply.

Photo Credit: iStock

Among the changing climate's greatest threats to humanity is its potential to impact our food supply. Fortunately, scientists are making headway in addressing that issue with extreme-weather-resistant crops.

A recently published study by the Institute of Genetics and Developmental Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences looked at the potential for genome editing to boost tomato and rice crops' climate resilience. The results were encouraging, and it's believed that the techniques will translate to more than just tomatoes and rice. 

With the global temperature rising, crops are under increasing duress. The IGDB study states that a rise of just 2 degrees Celsius during the growing season can result in up to a 13% yield loss. That can have a dramatic impact on food security around the planet. 

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Add that global crop production is already insufficient for our quickly growing population, and it becomes clear that we need a solution.

While the ideal answer to this issue is to stop the climate crisis in its tracks, it's simply more realistic to adapt to shifting weather. 

There's an old saying that goes something like, "You can't change the wind, but you can adjust the sails." That's where extreme-weather-resistant crops come in.

Watch now: Would you try butter made from air?

Without getting into the weeds, the IGDB team used genome-editing tools to promote greater heat resistance in a gene critical to crop growth. This resulted in significant improvement in yields and reduction in losses for crops under heat stress. Not only that, but tomato crops under normal conditions also showed significantly improved yields.

This development can be massive for the global food supply. Increasingly extreme weather and the expanding population will no doubt present agricultural challenges across the planet. But with crops specifically designed for handling increased stress, we should be able to adapt with greater ease.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x